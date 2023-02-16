Idaho wins close game against Northern Colorado 84-82

From staff reports

LEWISTON – Unexpected power outages in Moscow forced Idaho to move its home game, and fans who made the drive watched the Vandals win a nail-biter Thursday.

Idaho made eight critical free throws in the final minute and escaped with an 84-82 win over Northern Colorado in a Big Sky Conference men’s basketball game at the P1FCU Activity Center.

Daylen Kountz’s dunk gave the Bears (5-10, 10-17 Big Sky) a 77-76 lead with 1:04 remaining. Isaac Jones’ two free throws gave Idaho (4-10, 10-17) a 78-77 lead with 44 seconds left, and the Vandals held on at the foul line.

Divant’e Moffitt scored 35 points for Idaho. Jones and Nigel Burris added 21 and 18, respectively.