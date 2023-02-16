The versatile Paul Anka will perform at Northern Quest

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

Give Paul Anka credit for taking a chance by stepping out of his comfort zone. The teen idol from the ‘50s successfully went ‘90s during the 2000s.

Nearly a half-century after hitting the charts with such romantic songs as the massive hit “Diana” and “(All of a Sudden) My Heart Swings,” Anka surprised fans with “Rock Swings,” an album full of ‘90s hits, which was released in 2005.

Anka effectively covered Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun,” Oasis’ “Wonderwall” and Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” among other rock tunes. Anka deftly reinvents the latter track.

“You can turn a great song into something else,” Anka said. “’Smells Like Teen Spirit’ is an amazing song. The really cool thing is that (Nirvana drummer) Dave Grohl told me that he really liked what I did with the song. That’s my favorite track on that album.”

Anka, 81, who will perform Thursday, Feb. 23, at Northern Quest Resort & Casino, is spot on about turning a song inside out. Great songs are malleable.

There are many sides to Anka, who was a huge star prior to the British invasion. The veteran singer-songwriter made a name for himself in the mellow music world with such big hits as “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” and “(You’re) Having My Baby.”

But Anka, who wrote the fiery “She’s a Lady,” one of Tom Jones’ biggest hits, also penned the English lyrics for Frank Sinatra’s signature song, “My Way.” The original “My Way” lyrics are in French. Perhaps the most lucrative composition Anka ever crafted is the theme for “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.”

“It’s true that a lot of people have no idea that I wrote those songs,” Anka said. “I love the fact that I’ve experienced so much during my career. I’ve never been one dimensional.”

Many of Anka’s peers back in the late ‘50s were one-trick ponies – pop stars who faded away once they reached a certain age. “But that happens in every era,” Anka said. “That’s even so now. But I do look back fondly on those early days.

Anka should be proud since he was part of the initial cross-country rock jaunt which was billed as “The Biggest Show of Stars” tour in 1957. Anka was just 16 years old. Buddy Holly and the Crickets, Chuck Berry, Fats Domino and Eddie Cochran were part of the bill. Unlike today, when recording artists travel in comfort and have a number of days off, Anka and the early stars of rock and roll played 73 shows in 80 days via tour bus.

“I was young and it was fine,” Anka said. “It was so exciting and so gratifying. There were no egos since it was early in the game. We were pioneers having the time of our lives.”

Anka wrote one of Holly’s greatest hits, “It Doesn’t Matter Anymore.” Not long after recording the song, Holly died in a plane accident. Anka donated the songwriting royalties to Holly’s widow, Maria Elena Holly.

“One thing I’ve tried to do throughout my career is to do the right thing,”Anka said. “I’ve been incredibly fortunate. If I can ever help anybody else. I’m more than happy to do it.”

Anka has enjoyed an extraordinary career as a performer, writer and recording artist. “It’s been such a joy,” Anka said. “And the great thing is that it’s continuing.”