This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Feb. 16, 2023 Updated Thu., Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:51 p.m.
Bestsellers
By Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Encore in Death,” J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)
2. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
3. “Someone Else’s Shoes,” Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)
4. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
5. “Secretly Yours,” Tessa Bailey (Avon)
6. “The House in the Pines,” Ana Reyes (Dutton)
7. “The Boys from Biloxi,” John Grisham (Doubleday)
8. “Unnatural History,” Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)
9. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
10. “The House of Wolves,” James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)
Nonfiction
1. “Spare,” Prince Harry (Random House)
2. “The Official Disney Parks Cookbook,” Pam Brandon (Disney Editions)
3. “8 Rules of Love,” Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)
4. “Under the Naga Tail,” Mae Bunseng Taing (Greenleaf)
5. “Sex Talks,” Vanessa Marin (Simon Element)
6. “Never Give an Inch,” Mike Pompeo (Broadside)
7. “Walk the Blue Line,” James Patterson and Matt Eversmann. (Little, Brown)
8. “Love, Pamela,” Pamela Anderson (Dey Street)
9. “We Over Me,” Devale Ellis and Khadeen Ellis (Rodale)
10. “The Light We Carry,” Michelle Obama (Crown)
