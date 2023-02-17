The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy 43° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Washington

100 years ago in Spokane: Two local lawmakers push for cigarette ban

On this day 100 years ago, two state lawmakers proposed legislation that would have banned the sale and manufacture of cigarettes in the state. (S-R archives)
On this day 100 years ago, two state lawmakers proposed legislation that would have banned the sale and manufacture of cigarettes in the state. (S-R archives)
By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Two state legislators from Spokane introduced a “drastic anti-cigarette bill” in Olympia that would essentially ban cigarettes from the state.

The measure would prohibit the sale and manufacture of cigarettes and provide for confiscation of cigarettes and cigarette papers wherever found.

Tobacco shop owners in Spokane were alarmed, to say the least. The law would put them out of business, and the tobacco merchants association vowed to fight it.

“Men have accustomed themselves to cigarettes and they are going to have them,” said the owner of a local cigar store. “It is sure to create new crime and expense for the state.”

The proposed law did not prohibit cigars and pipe tobacco, but the tobacco merchants were worried that would come next.

From the nautical beat: All 29 crew members of the British steamer Tuscan Prince were rescued by the Coast Guard cutter Snohomish.

The Tuscan Prince was feared lost after the ship sent an ominous radio message two days earlier in which they reported that the ship was breaking up and they were likely to drown.

The Snohomish found the Tuscan Prince lying on the rocks off Village Point on Vancouver island, far from where the ship had last reported its position, near Cape Flattery.

The Snohomish had already rescued crews from three other ships that were driven onto rocks from the same storm. The Snohomish had brought a total of 100 sailors to safety at Port Angeles.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Washington