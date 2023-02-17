100 years ago in Spokane: Two local lawmakers push for cigarette ban

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Two state legislators from Spokane introduced a “drastic anti-cigarette bill” in Olympia that would essentially ban cigarettes from the state.

The measure would prohibit the sale and manufacture of cigarettes and provide for confiscation of cigarettes and cigarette papers wherever found.

Tobacco shop owners in Spokane were alarmed, to say the least. The law would put them out of business, and the tobacco merchants association vowed to fight it.

“Men have accustomed themselves to cigarettes and they are going to have them,” said the owner of a local cigar store. “It is sure to create new crime and expense for the state.”

The proposed law did not prohibit cigars and pipe tobacco, but the tobacco merchants were worried that would come next.

From the nautical beat: All 29 crew members of the British steamer Tuscan Prince were rescued by the Coast Guard cutter Snohomish.

The Tuscan Prince was feared lost after the ship sent an ominous radio message two days earlier in which they reported that the ship was breaking up and they were likely to drown.

The Snohomish found the Tuscan Prince lying on the rocks off Village Point on Vancouver island, far from where the ship had last reported its position, near Cape Flattery.

The Snohomish had already rescued crews from three other ships that were driven onto rocks from the same storm. The Snohomish had brought a total of 100 sailors to safety at Port Angeles.