Bel Murekatete leads Washington State women past Oregon 64-57

From staff reports

PULLMAN – Washington State got back in the win column on Friday at Beasley Coliseum, downing visiting Oregon 64-57 in Pac-12 Conference women’s college basketball on the strength of Bella Murekatete’s 17 points and seven rebounds.

But Murekatete wasn’t the only Cougar to reach double figures on a night when WSU moved to 17-9 overall and 7-8 in the Pac-12, ending a two-game losing streak from last week’s road games at ranked Colorado and Utah.

Johanna Teder scored 13 points and Charlisse Leger-Walker added 11 as WSU sent the reeling Ducks (14-12, 5-10 Pac-12) to their sixth consecutive loss and ninth in 11 games.

Leger-Walker also had seven rebounds and a team-high five assists.

WSU will look to move to .500 in conference on Sunday when it hosts struggling Oregon State (11-14, 3-11 Pac-12).