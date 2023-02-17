Bel Murekatete leads Washington State women past Oregon 64-57
Feb. 17, 2023 Updated Fri., Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:01 p.m.
PULLMAN – Washington State got back in the win column on Friday at Beasley Coliseum, downing visiting Oregon 64-57 in Pac-12 Conference women’s college basketball on the strength of Bella Murekatete’s 17 points and seven rebounds.
But Murekatete wasn’t the only Cougar to reach double figures on a night when WSU moved to 17-9 overall and 7-8 in the Pac-12, ending a two-game losing streak from last week’s road games at ranked Colorado and Utah.
Johanna Teder scored 13 points and Charlisse Leger-Walker added 11 as WSU sent the reeling Ducks (14-12, 5-10 Pac-12) to their sixth consecutive loss and ninth in 11 games.
Leger-Walker also had seven rebounds and a team-high five assists.
WSU will look to move to .500 in conference on Sunday when it hosts struggling Oregon State (11-14, 3-11 Pac-12).
