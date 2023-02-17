Deputies ask public for more information on Spokane Valley man arrested for child molestation

Spokane Valley Police asked the public for more information on 61-year-old Patrick "Joseph" Cabeza after they arrested him on suspicion of child molestation. (Courtesy of the Spokane County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators asked the public for any information on a 61-year-old man they recently arrested in Spokane Valley on suspicion of child molestation.

Patrick “Joseph” Cabeza was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail Thursday on numerous counts of child molestation, rape and assault.

In December, three young boys reported that Cabeza, who was a family friend, had sexually assaulted them, according to court documents. After interviewing the three boys, detectives had enough evidence to arrest Cabeza, court documents indicate.

Investigators said in a news release Friday they believe there are people who have additional information on Cabeza’s interactions with young boys who have yet to speak with police.

They asked anyone with more information to come forward.

Cabeza faces three counts of child rape, five counts of child molestation, three counts of second-degree rape, and three counts of second-degree assault.

Detectives were granted a search warrant for Cabeza’s home on the 1000 block of S. Mamer Rd. in Spokane Valley on Friday.

Anyone with information about Cabeza is asked to call 509-477-6909 with reference No. 10169458.