District basketball roundup: Tennessee Rainwater helps Davenport boys pull away, advance to state; Freeman girls survive crossover to reach state

From staff reports

The Davenport boys team has its sights set on making a lot of noise at the State 2B tournament at the Arena in a couple of weeks.

But first, it had to qualify.

The District 7 2B champion was tasked with a District 6/7 crossover matchup with Tonasket on Friday.

State player of the year candidate Tennessee Rainwater got into early foul trouble but did plenty of damage – and got plenty of help.

Rainwater finished with 28 points – 16 in the fourth quarter – Cash Colbert scored 19 and Brenick Soliday added 12 the Gorillas (23-2) survived a third-quarter scare to run away from the Tigers (13-10) 72-49 at West Valley HS. Davenport qualified for state for the first time since 2010.

“(Tonasket’s) an athletic team that plays really good basketball and so they were going downhill on us,” Davenport coach Matt Henry said. “We’ve sort of gotten used to playing everyone’s best, but you know, the closer you get to state, the games just get harder.”

Rainwater and Soliday had six points apiece as the Gorillas built a 16-9 lead, but Rainwater picked up two early fouls and sat the second half of the quarter.

Davenport started the second quarter with an 11-3 run to open a 15-point lead. Soliday scored 10 in the first half and Rainwater added nine but was called for his third foul. The Gorillas led 33-18 at halftime.

“Not the way I wanted to start the game,” Rainwater said. “But I know I gotta keep my head because later in the game, like you saw, I was able to come back in and I gotta be ready to take advantage of anything I can at any point.”

Tonasket senior Tyler Duchow heated up in the third quarter, hitting a pair of 3s and totaling 12 points.

The Tigers closed within five , but Colbert converted a late three-point play and Davenport led 50-42 after three quarters.

Davenport started the fourth quarter with a 16-4 run – 14 from Rainwater – and the Gorillas opened a 20-point lead.

“We just said, ‘Hey, we haven’t been to state in a while. So, we might as well stomp them right here,’ ” Rainwater said.

“You know, we had to deal with some foul trouble and stuff, but it was it was good to see them calm down and execute in the fourth quarter,” Henry said.

Brewster 53, St. George’s 48: The Bears (18-5) eliminated the Dragons (15-10) in a District 6/7 2B crossover at Wenatchee HS.

Girls basketball

Freeman 55, Omak 36: Taylee Phelps scored 13 points, Jaycee Goldsmith added 12 and the Scotties (18-5) eliminated the visiting Pioneers (14-6) in a District 6/7 1A crossover and qualified for state. Halle Albert and Sedeaju Michel led Omak with 11 points apiece.

Northwest Christian 65, Tonasket 54: Makenzie Ritchie scored 16 points, Leah Pratt added 15 and the Crusaders (18-7) advanced to state with a win over the Tigers (13-10) in a District 6/7 2B crossover at West Valley. Jayleen Bello led Tonasket with 24 points.

Okanogan 53, St. George’s 38: The Bulldogs (22-1) eliminated the Dragons (16-9) in a District 6/7 2B crossover at Wenatchee HS.

Colton 46, Yakama Nation Tribal 29: The Wildcats (22-1) beat the Eagles (19-4) in the District 9 1B championship game at Dayton HS. Both teams qualified for state.

Idaho

Coeur d’Alene 51, Boise 50 (2OT): Kelsey Carroll made a layup with 20 seconds left in the second overtime to lift the Vikings (23-2) over the Braves (22-3) in a 5A State semifinal at the Idaho Center in Nampa.

Coeur d’Alene faces Rocky Mountain in the title game Saturday at 7 p.m. The Vikings will be looking for their 10th title but first trophy since 2014.

Teagan Colvin led the Vikings with 28 points and Madi Symons added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Avery Howell had 25 points with 24 rebounds for Boise.

Sandpoint 47, Columbia 32: Karlie Banks scored 16 points and the Bulldogs (19-5) beat the Wildcats (15-11) in a 4A State semifinal at Timberline HS in Boise.

Sandpoint faces Shelly in the championship Saturday at 5 p.m., looking for its first title in four tries in its first title game since 1996.

Timberlake 60, Teton 39: Malie Miller scored 22 points and the Tigers (19-2) beat the Timberwolves (15-10) in a 3A State semifinal at Skyview HS in Nampa.

Timberlake faces Snake River in the title game Saturday at 2:50 p.m. This will be Timberlake’s ninth state title game with four wins, including back-to-back in 2020 and ’21.