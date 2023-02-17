Mat Classic XXXIV: Deer Park trio into semifinals as 1A teams try to chase Toppenish

By Madison McCord For The Spokesman-Review

TACOMA – In his third and final Mat Classic, Deer Park senior Ivan Bogle knows how hard it is just to win a single match, let alone a state medal.

But few things in the Tacoma Dome this week will be more difficult than toppling Toppenish in the 1A team title race.

That doesn’t mean Bogle and the Stags aren’t going to throw everything they have at the top-ranked Wildcats.

“Honestly, we just always push each other so hard from the practice room to the state tournament,” Bogle said. “We hold each other accountable as strong wrestlers, but also in the classroom as strong students. Just to be strong humans.

“We always go out there and wrestle like we are going up against the best.”

Bogle is one of three Stags who advanced to the semifinals, following a pair of victories at Mat Classic XXXIV on Friday at the Tacoma Dome.

The two-time state medalist will be joined by his brother, Liam Bogle, and Ethan Frank in Saturday’s semifinals – both of whom are competing at 170 pounds.

Ivan, who cut down to wrestle at 152 in the postseason, credits his endurance in getting him this far.

“My gas tank is full and it’s helping a lot,” he said. “I feel a little weaker cutting down to (152), but I still have the strength edge at this weight over the other guys after coming from wrestling at 160 and even 170 throughout the year.”

After finishes of eighth place (2020) and fifth place (2022), Ivan has his eye on the biggest prize. But he also knows that patience is key in a setting like the state tournament.

“Just can’t overlook anyone and take everything one match at a time,” Ivan said. “My main mindset right now is just maintaining focus, because you never know if some kid will come out of nowhere and beat me.

“I’ve always been the guy to place at state and that’s super cool, but there’s always a state champion in our wrestling room and I want to be that guy.”

After winning district and regional team titles, the Stags sit in third place after one day with 43 points. Toppenish, going for its fourth consecutive title, is first with 155 points.

Other area 1A wrestlers into the semifinals include Lakeside’s Hayden Blank and Tomio Yamada; Riverside’s Tristian Davis and Brock Martin; Medical Lake’s Hudson Raulston, Newport’s Preston Kremer and Freeman’s Chase Smith.

Girls

None

Newport junior Madisen Pillers has never had to look far for good competition.

As one of 14 children, Pillers grew up on the mat after being introduced to the sport by her father at the age of 8.

“My sister wanted to wrestle when she was in second grade, but my dad was away because he was a truck driver,” Pillers said. “So we had to wait for my dad to be settled and then by my sister’s eighth-grade year he got all of us into wrestling.”

That passion stuck for Pillers, who breezed into the semifinals of the newly formed 1B/2B/1A/2A girls bracket courtesy of a first-round bye and a quarterfinal pin.

Pillers, ranked first in her weight class by Washington Wrestling Report, finished fifth in her first trip to state last year. But even with limited experience at Mat Classic, Pillers said she fits right in.

“It’s definitely better than the little tournaments we have throughout the year,” Pillers said. “I just like being in the big domes because I know so many people and it gives me comfort knowing they are people there watching me.”

Now with her first state title just two wins away, Pillers knows she has not only her coaches and teammates behind her, but a community back home as well.

“Last year it was just me here with my coaches, where this year we also had a guy qualify and a few alternates as well,” Pillers said. “So it’s been great having a team here. And my schools is definitely counting on me, because they have a lot of pride in seeing me do well.”

Others into the semifinals are the Rogers duo of Ellabelle Taylor and Viktoriya Dovhoruka; Republic-Curlew’s Evelynn Phillips and Lakeside’s Addy Rippy.

In the 3A/4A girls tournament, University sophomore standout Libby Robers was the only area wrestler into the semis after a first-round bye and two first-period pins.

1B/2B

Chewelah sits in third place in the team standings with 62 points and will send five wrestlers into the semifinals.

Right behind the Cougars is Reardan in fifth with 42 points and two semifinalists.