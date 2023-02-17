No. 13 Gonzaga trying to build on momentum of LMU rout against Pepperdine

MALIBU, Calif. – On a scale of one to Alabama, junior wing Julian Strawther gave Gonzaga high marks in Thursday’s 108-65 rout over Loyola Marymount.

“Up there with Alabama,” responded Strawther, when asked if it was the best the Zags have played against a capable opponent. “Just in terms of our coverages defensively and everybody being locked in and on the same page. Offense clicking, we’re running our plays with speed, executing well.

“I think those two games were our best.”

The degree of difficulty obviously was much higher against Alabama, which is ranked No. 1 in the latest AP poll. GU took down the Crimson Tide 100-90 in Birmingham in mid-December. LMU handed Gonzaga a 68-67 setback in January, but the Lions offered little resistance on their home floor in the rematch.

Now the Zags’ next challenge: putting together another complete 40 minutes against Pepperdine on Saturday at Firestone Fieldhouse. That didn’t happen following the victory over Alabama as three days later the Zags fell behind by 10 early before holding off Montana 85-75.

The 13th-ranked Zags (22-5, 11-2 West Coast Conference) have won 17 of their past 19, but they’ve experienced bouts of inconsistency, particularly on defense, with numerous games decided in the final minutes.

Thursday’s win over LMU was essentially decided in the first 6-plus minutes as Gonzaga raced in front 25-4. The victory kept Gonzaga within one game of first-place Saint Mary’s with the teams’ showdown looming next Saturday at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

The Zags can earn at least a share of the conference title if they win their next three games. If GU and SMC both finish 14-2, the No. 1 seed in the WCC Tournament will be determined by their NET rankings. Gonzaga made up ground Thursday, climbing two spots to No. 10. Saint Mary’s, which edged San Diego 62-59, fell one spot to No. 7.

The Zags cruised past Pepperdine 111-88 on Dec. 31, but the Waves (9-18, 2-11) have played their best basketball of late. They snapped an 11-game losing streak with two victories before coming up short against San Francisco 88-80.

“That’s just a talented team,” Zags coach Mark Few said. “I think they have their heads up a little bit and had a little bit of success. We have to get back and (have) more of a mental day and film day (Friday). We’re so beat up on numbers.”

Few was referring to guard Dominick Harris (illness) not making the trip and center Efton Reid III exiting late Thursday after a nasty fall on his back and hip.

Pepperdine is stocked with young talent, including sophomores Maxwell Lewis, Mike Mitchell Jr. and Houston Mallette. Lewis, projected as a first-round pick in some mock drafts, averages a team-high 17.6 points and 5.8 rebounds. Mallette is next at 13.4 points with 51 made 3-pointers. Mitchell chips in 11.6 points and leads the squad in made 3s (66) and assists (4.9).

Add in freshman forward Jevon Porter, who contributes 11.9 points and 7.3 boards, and it’s apparent why the Waves rank third in the conference in scoring (78.1). The problem has been Waves’ defense, last in the conference at 80.5 points per game (87.7 in conference).

“I’m telling you, they might end up when it’s all said and done having two first-rounders the way Porter is playing now, maybe not this year, but down the road,” Few said. “Certainly, Maxwell is projected there right now and playing like it. And those other guys, Mitchell is a great player and Mallette is unbelievable coming off pindowns (screens).”

Gonzaga has won 44 straight in the series – the third-longest streak in Division I history. Pepperdine hasn’t defeated the Zags since an 88-79 victory in Malibu on Jan. 18, 2002. The Waves haven’t defeated a ranked opponent since downing No. 20 Wisconsin in 2004.

Gonzaga has rolled in the past five meetings, averaging 101.2 points in wins by 25, 22, 34, 20 and 23.