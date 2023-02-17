No. 23 Texas Tech scores seven unanswered runs to surge past Gonzaga in opener

From staff reports

Gonzaga started its baseball season opener strongly but allowed seven unanswered runs in an 8-4 nonconference loss to Texas Tech in front of 3,744 at Rip Griffin Park in Lubbock, Texas.

The Bulldogs scored two runs in the first and third innings to take a 4-1 lead, but Red Raiders second baseman Austin Green hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the third to tie the score at 4.

Texas Tech, ranked No. 23 in Baseball America’s Preseason Top 25, took the lead in the fifth inning on another home run, a two-run shot from first baseman Gavin Kash, who went 2 for 2 with three RBIs.

Red Raiders pitcher Brendan Girton earned the win in relief. He entered in the third inning and allowed no runs and one hit over the next six innings with six strikeouts.

Gonzaga starter Owen Wild pitched 4⅓ innings, allowing four earned runs on six hits, five strikeouts and three walks. Reliever Reagan Haas was credited with the loss, allowing two runs over 2⅔ innings.

Cade McGee and Connor Coballes led Gonzaga with two hits apiece. GU’s Brian Kalmer hit a two-run homer in the third.

Redlands 11, Whitworth 4: Tyler Reiter allowed one hit in 5⅓ scoreless innings to lead the Bulldogs (4-2) over the Pirates (3-5) in nonconference play at The Yard in Redlands, California.

Redlands first baseman Cade McClelland went 2 for 5 with a homer and a double.