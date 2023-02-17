Hit-and-run crash into Hillyard VFW causes thousands in damage

A truck drove through the side of the Hillyard Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1474 before fleeing the scene Sunday morning in northeast Spokane. (Garrett Cabeza / The Spokesman-Review)

The driver of a pickup crashed into the wall of the Hillyard Veterans of Foreign Wars post Sunday morning causing extensive damage before fleeing the scene.

The crash, which happened shortly before 6 a.m. at 2902 E. Diamond Ave., caused thousands of dollars in damages to exterior and interior walls, the ceiling and other infrastructure, as well as to gaming items, said Paul Manly, quartermaster at VFW Post 1474.

He said a camera inside the building, which was built in 1910, captured a black Ford F-150 striking the building and then pulling away.

Police do not have a suspect, according to Spokane Police Department Officer Jacquie Valencia. It’s unclear what led to the hit-and-run.

Plywood covered the hole in the wall Friday, and Manly did not have a financial estimate of the damages. His estimate was up to $100,000, but insurance should cover most of the repairs, he said.

The crash chipped the flooring and caused a pool table, bingo machine and table saw inside the building to move across the floor.

Manly said the VFW post uses the building for meetings and socializing among other uses. The VFW purchased the building in 2007. It was a neighborhood grocery store for a time.

Manly said VFW operations will not be affected except for potentially during repairs.

“When there’s nobody hurt, it’s just physical damage that can be repaired, it’s not that big a deal mostly,” Manly said.