Police clear bomb threat at Caldwell Middle School; call came from out of state

By Mia Maldonado Idaho Statesman

BOISE – The Caldwell Police Department cleared Caldwell Middle School on Friday after students were placed in hall check because of a bomb threat.

According to a Facebook post from the Caldwell Police Department, officers received a call Friday morning indicating there was a suspected bomb threat at the school. Authorities traced the call back to a landline from Illinois.

The Caldwell Police Department said it believed the threat was regarding a school in Louisiana, but authorities still “performed a sweep” at Caldwell schools, including Vallivue and charter schools. The schools were placed in hall check until police completed the sweep.

Police worked with authorities in Illinois to determine there is no evidence to suggest there is a bomb threat in Caldwell schools.

On Dec. 9, hoax school shooting calls terrified parents and students in Spokane, where North Central, Lewis and Clark and Rogers high schools were temporarily on lockdown. Spokane police spokesman Cpl. Nick Briggs said one of the reports indicated someone who was armed with a rifle was harming people at LC and there were casualties. Multiple officers and agencies responded to the school. Police with rifles swept into the hallways to search for a shooter. They later cleared the entire building with the help of staff.

A month later, first responders and LC school officials addressed concerns at a community meeting on student safety.