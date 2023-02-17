The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 36° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
A&E >  Music

Spokane Public Radio holds record sale fundraiser Saturday and Sunday in Spokane Valley

Feb. 17, 2023 Updated Fri., Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:33 p.m.

Vinyl Pop and Rock albums were in high demand, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the KPBX Record Sale at the Spokane Valley Event Center. The event returns this weekend at CenterPlace Regional Event Center in Spokane Valley.  (DAN PELLE)
Vinyl Pop and Rock albums were in high demand, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, during the KPBX Record Sale at the Spokane Valley Event Center. The event returns this weekend at CenterPlace Regional Event Center in Spokane Valley.  (DAN PELLE)
From staff reports

From staff reports

Spokane Public Radio will hold its annual record sale fundraiser Saturday and Sunday at the CenterPlace Regional Event Center in Spokane Valley.

The doors open Saturday at 9 a.m. at 2426 N. Discovery Place. The sale will run 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

All proceeds benefit Spokane Public Radio. Vinyl records, tapes, CDs and DVDs will be available for sale. Customers are asked to bring their own empty crates or bags to help carry items.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter

Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.

Top stories in Music