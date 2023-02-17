Spokane Public Radio holds record sale fundraiser Saturday and Sunday in Spokane Valley
Feb. 17, 2023 Updated Fri., Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:33 p.m.
From staff reports
Spokane Public Radio will hold its annual record sale fundraiser Saturday and Sunday at the CenterPlace Regional Event Center in Spokane Valley.
The doors open Saturday at 9 a.m. at 2426 N. Discovery Place. The sale will run 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
All proceeds benefit Spokane Public Radio. Vinyl records, tapes, CDs and DVDs will be available for sale. Customers are asked to bring their own empty crates or bags to help carry items.
