The Queen of Aussie pop, Kylie Minogue, collected her first hit 35 years ago

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

During a 2016 interview with Aretha Franklin I asked the Queen of Soul where she placed her 18 Grammy Awards. “I’m using one as a door stop right now,” Franklin said.

One can only imagine how Kylie Minogue uses her endless hardware she has collected during an unparalleled career. The Patrick Mahomes of Aussie pop, who is arguably the most successful Australian singer of all time, has won an incomprehensible 217 awards Down Under.

Minogue is a household name in Australia but a mystery for most Americans.

The charming entertainer is one of those recording artists who has had incredible success around the world but failed to make much of a splash in America. The Australian icon, like Britain’s Cliff Richard and France’s Mylene Farmer, has a limited fan base in the states.

The meteoric rise of Minogue started courtesy of her role in the cheeky Aussie soap “Neighbors.” However, Minogue, 54, hit the top of the UK singles chart with her first hit, “I Should Be So Lucky,” 35 years ago on Monday February 20.

Like many of Minogue’s hits, the tune is a bouncy, anthemic cut. The synth-driven track, which sounds like a Rick Astley song, was the start of a cottage industry for the pop star.

“The Locomotion,” the cover of the Little Eva hit, which landed on the American charts, followed. Each of Minogue’s albums have been embraced in Australia and throughout Europe. Minogue has eight number-one albums for five consecutive decades, which earned Minogue an entry in the 2020 Guinness World Records.

Part of Minogue’s appeal, she says, is her look.

However, Minogue also scores points for philanthropy. Minogue has pledged support for abused children, AIDS research and cancer treatment, among other causes.

Minogue was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in the 2008 New Year Honours for services to music. She was appointed by the French government as a Cheaviliar (knight) of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres for her contribution to the enrichment of French culture. Minogue is adored like Taylor Swift around the globe, sans America, but for more than a generation.

Minogue is also a survivor. Minogue was on tour in 2004 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She was awarded an honorary Doctor of Health Sciences (D.H.Sc.) degree by Anglia Ruskin University in 2011 for her work in raising awareness for breast cancer.

Minogue is enjoying a fantastic career and she has made her mark outside of the studio and the stage.

However, it’s curious why Minogue has become the soccer of recording artists. Minogue, who hit the charts in 2001 with “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” failed to receive proper support from its American record label, Geffen, when the iron was hot for her and never spent much time in the States. If Minogue had had more presence in the U.S. with promotional runs and tours, the odds are that she would have become a sensation in the States.

“If people don’t see you on the road it’s out of sight, out of mind,” Kiss vocalist-bassist Gene Simmons said. “Visibility is everything. It’s common sense. If you want to be a country singer, you go to Nashville. If you want to become a star in America, you have to perform here.”

Over the last decade, Minogue has played three shows in New York and one abbreviated set in Los Angeles. To be heard, you must be seen in America.

The diminutive actress, who started in soaps at the age of 12, never had an American television vehicle but Minogue is no worse for wear. It’s been a fascinating career, which is still going strong. The highs have been spectacular. Her 1996 duet with fellow Aussie icon Nick Cave, who is not as well known in the States despite U.S. tours and critically acclaimed albums, is a haunting gem. Cave and Minogue’s “Where the Wild Roses Grow” is catchy, compelling and poignant.

Minogue has range even though she is written off by many as a pop confection.

It will be interesting to see what Minogue’s intentions will be moving forward. Will she finally tour America? Will she win even more awards?

If she does collect more statues, where will she put them and will they be used in a pragmatic manner?