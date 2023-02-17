Whitworth men build momentum with 79-66 win over Linfield

From staff reports

Whitworth’s 79-66 win over visiting Linfield on Friday could be a momentum builder heading into the upcoming Northwest Conference Tournament.

The Pirates led most of the way at the Whitworth Fieldhouse as Michael Smith scored 20 points, and Rowan Anderson and Jerry Twenge added 16 and 15, respectively. JT McDermott added eight points and nine rebounds.

Whitworth (15-9, 10-5 NWC) ends its regular season Saturday with last-place Willamette at home. The Pirates will head to the four-team NWC Tournament as likely the No. 3 seed.

Women’s basketball

Whitworth kept its slim Northwest Conference playoff hopes alive , downing visiting Linfield 70-62.

Quincy McDeid scored 20 points and Kimberly Dewey added 16 as the Pirates (10-14, 7-8) held on for the win.

Whitworth, which began the weekend tied for fifth in the conference, will have to beat visiting Willamette, the NWC’s fourth-place team, on Saturday to have any hope of finishing in the top four .