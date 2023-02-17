Whitworth men build momentum with 79-66 win over Linfield
Feb. 17, 2023 Updated Fri., Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:29 p.m.
From staff reports
Whitworth’s 79-66 win over visiting Linfield on Friday could be a momentum builder heading into the upcoming Northwest Conference Tournament.
The Pirates led most of the way at the Whitworth Fieldhouse as Michael Smith scored 20 points, and Rowan Anderson and Jerry Twenge added 16 and 15, respectively. JT McDermott added eight points and nine rebounds.
Whitworth (15-9, 10-5 NWC) ends its regular season Saturday with last-place Willamette at home. The Pirates will head to the four-team NWC Tournament as likely the No. 3 seed.
Women’s basketball
Whitworth kept its slim Northwest Conference playoff hopes alive , downing visiting Linfield 70-62.
Quincy McDeid scored 20 points and Kimberly Dewey added 16 as the Pirates (10-14, 7-8) held on for the win.
Whitworth, which began the weekend tied for fifth in the conference, will have to beat visiting Willamette, the NWC’s fourth-place team, on Saturday to have any hope of finishing in the top four .
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.