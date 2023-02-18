Gonzaga student dies in fiery rollover crash on I-90 near Ritzville

An 18-year-old Gonzaga University student died in a fiery rollover crash Saturday morning on Interstate 90 about 10 miles east of Ritzville.

Diego M. Garza, of Lakewood, Washington, was driving east in a 2003 Chevrolet Blazer around 5:30 a.m. on the interstate when he drove into the center median, overcorrected and rolled, according to the Washington State Patrol. The vehicle then caught fire and came to rest on the right shoulder.

Garza died at the scene, troopers said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

“It is with deep sadness I share the very sad news that one of our Gonzaga students tragically died in a car accident early this morning,” Gonzaga President Thayne McCulloh wrote in an email to university students and staff.

Garza was a junior and in his first year at Gonzaga studying Business Administration. A community-wide prayer service will be held at noon Tuesday in the University Chapel.