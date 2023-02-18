Prep roundup: Pullman, West Valley boys advance out of crossovers; Gonzaga Prep girls qualify for state with third-place finish
Feb. 18, 2023 Updated Sat., Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:58 p.m.
Roundup of Saturday’s high school district and state basketball tournament action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.
Boys basketball District 5/6/8 2A crossover
Pullman 78, East Valley (Yakima) 49: Jaedyn Brown scored 22 points, Champ Powaukee added 21 and the Greyhounds (23-0) eliminated the visiting Red Devils (11-13) in a winner-to-state game. Preston Sluder led East Valley with 21 points.
West Valley 54, Grandview 48: Grady Walker scored 17 points, and the visiting Eagles (19-4) eliminated the Greyhounds in a crossover. Marbelino Armendariz led Grandview with 16 points.
District 6/7 1A crossover
Lakeside 68, Quincy 66: Kole Hunakser scored 16 points, Adam Edwards added 15 and the Eagles (13-10) eliminated the Jackrabbits (15-9). Pierce Bierlink led Quincy with 19 points.
Omak 74, Deer Park 57: The Pioneers (16-5) eliminated the visiting Stags (13-10).
District 6/7 2B crossover
Northwest Christian 47, Liberty Bell 39: Avi West scored 16 points, Asher West added 13 and the Crusaders (20-4) eliminated the visiting Mountain Lions (9-9) in a winner-to-state game at West Valley.
Lake Roosevelt 57, Reardan 41: The Raiders (20-3) eliminated the Screaming Eagles (11-15) in a crossover.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 50, Okanogan 48: Jayce Kelly scored 27 points, and the Broncos (18-7) came from 11 points down at halftime to eliminate the Bulldogs (13-11). Carson Boesel led Okanogan with 13 points.
District 7 1B
Wellpinit 61, Cusick 42: Smokey Abrahamson scored 16 points, Grant Denison added 14 and Wellpinit (22-1) beat the visiting Panthers (19-4) in the championship. Bode Seymour scored 12 points for Cusick. Both teams qualified for state.
Inchelium 63, Springdale 62: Dakatta Seymour scored the winning basket at the buzzer, and the Hornets (15-9) beat the Chargers (11-13) in the third-place game. Jordan Howder led Springdale with 19 points. Both teams advance to state.
Girls basketball District 8 4A
Gonzaga Prep 46, Chiawana 39: Lucy Lynn scored 17 points, Taliah Lee added 11 and the visiting Bullpups (17-7) eliminated the Riverhawks (14-10) in the winner-to-state third-place game. Kaia Foster scored 15 points for Chiawana.
District 8 3A
Kennewick 62, Mt. Spokane 58: Hanna Fiander hit five 3-pointers and scored 16 points, and the Lions (13-7) eliminated the visiting Wildcats (13-11) in the second-place game. Bryten Gumke led Mt. Spokane with 21 points.
District 5/6/8 2A crossover
Othello 56, Clarkston 38: Annalee Coronado scored 17 points, and the visiting Huskies (16-9) eliminated the Bantams (20-5) in a crossover. Kendall Wallace led Clarkston with 10 points.
Prosser 77, Shadle Park 34: The Mustangs (17-7) eliminated the Highlanders (11-13) in a crossover.
District 6/7 1A crossover
Cashmere 57, Lakeside 33: Katlyn Bjorklund scored 17 points, and the Bulldogs (15-4) eliminated the visiting Eagles (15-9) in a crossover. Ayanna Tobeck and Macy Cummings led Lakeside with nine points apiece.
District 6/7 2B crossover
Colfax 59, Liberty Bell 14: Jaisha Gibb and Brynn McGaughy scored 16 points apiece, and the Bulldogs (24-0) beat the Mountain Lions (5-17) in a winner-to-state game at West Valley.
Liberty 70, Bridgeport 29: Kendall Denny scored 20 points, Ellie Denny added 17 and the Lancers (14-10) led 30-0 after the first quarter and eliminated the Mustangs (10-11) at West Valley. Lesli Moreno led Bridgeport with 10 points.
Upper Columbia 47, Brewster 45: The Lions (12-11) edged the Bears (13-9) to advance to state.
Davenport 45, Lake Roosevelt 43: The Gorillas (16-10) edged the Raiders (15-9) to advance to state.
District 7 1B
Odessa 55, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 41: Hayden Schuh scored 16 points, and the Tigers (12-9) beat the Wildcats (14-9) in the winner-to-state third-place game. Karsen Brashears led Wilbur-Creston-Keller with 17 points.
State swimming
Pullman had a couple of individual champions and finished first as a team at the State 2A swim meet at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.
Jake McCoy finished first in the 200-yard individual medley (1:50.50) and 100 backstroke (50.30). William Miller placed first in the 100 freestyle (45.83) and second in the 200 (1:39.19).
The Greyhounds were first in the 400 freestyle relay (McCoy, Zaine Pumphrey, Teo Uberuaga, Miller) and second in the 200 relay (Miller, Uberuaga, Michael Campbell, Carter Frichette).
