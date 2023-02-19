Athol teen injured in crash near Post Falls on Sunday morning
Feb. 19, 2023 Updated Sun., Feb. 19, 2023 at 4:26 p.m.
A teen from Athol was injured in a two-vehicle crash that involved two other teens near Post Falls on Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.
The injured teen, 19, was traveling southbound on Highway 41 in a Toyota Celica when he collided with a Lexus SUV that was traveling east on Prairie Avenue at about 9:15 a.m. An 18-year-old man was driving the Lexus with a 19-year-old female passenger, state police said.
The Athol teen was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to the hospital via ambulance.
Police said traffic at the intersection of Highway 41 and Prairie Avenue was blocked for about an hour as emergency responders worked to clear the roadway. The collision remains under investigation by state police.
