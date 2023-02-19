College baseball: Washington State continues hot start; Texas Tech thumps Gonzaga

From staff reports

Washington State is off to its best start in 13 years.

Jonah Advincula hit a two-run single in the sixth inning to lift WSU over UC Riverside 8-6 on Sunday in Peoria, Arizona, and complete its weekend-series sweep.

The Cougars beat the Highlanders 17-4 on Saturday and beat Villanova twice by a combined score of 29-7. WSU hasn’t won its first four games since 2010, when it opened with nine straight wins.

Jacob McKeon went 2 for 5 with four RBIs and hit a three-run homer in the second inning to give the Cougars a 5-1 lead.

UCR scored three runs in the fifth inning and tied the score at 5-5 when Jayden Lopez hit an RBI single in the sixth. Advincula answered for the Cougars with the one-out, go-ahead single in the bottom half of the inning.

No. 23 Texas Tech 12, Gonzaga 3: The Bulldogs had one hit and trailed by nine runs when Red Raiders starting pitcher Bo Blessie stepped off the mound at the end of the sixth inning.

Gonzaga had one hit off the winning pitcher for a third straight game, as Texas Tech cruised to another vicory at Rip Griffin Park in Lubbock, Texas.

Red Raiders (3-0) designated hitter Ty Coleman went 5 for 5 with three RBIs and scored three runs.

The Bulldogs (0-3) will try to avoid a sweep on Monday.

Cal Lutheran 5, Whitworth 2: Brendan Durfee hit a two-run double in the first inning, and the Kingsmen (4-2) swept the Pirates (3-8) at Ullman Stadium in Thousand Oaks, California.