The Dirt: Floor & Decor plans progess for old Lowe’s building

Plans are proceeding to redevelop the former Lowe’s on Spokane’s North Division Street into a Floor & Decor retail store.

The Atlanta-based flooring retailer submitted a pre-development application with the city in November to demolish 68,300 square feet of interior space to make way for the new Floor & Decor.

On Feb. 2, the listed owner, Summer Zimmers, filed an application for the renovation that includes removing exterior vestibules, building an opening on the south wall and new openings for customer pickup on the east side .

Plans also call for removing the existing mezzanines and office areas from the southeast and northeast corners.

Reached by phone, Zimmers declined to comment about the project.

The earlier request, as part of a pre-develpment application, listed the projected cost of the proposed work at about $5 million.

Floor & Decor was founded in 2000 and operates more than 174 stores and five design studios in 34 states, according to its website.

The retailer sells tile, natural wood, natural stone, laminate and luxury vinyl plank. It already has three stores in Western Washington.

If plans progress, Floor & Decor would be the latest project proposed for the former Lowe’s site.

Lowe’s moved out of 6902 N. Division St. in 2010 and moved three blocks to a larger store at 6606 N. Division St.

In 2020, Amazon was considering taking over the old Lowe’s site but withdrew plans a year later. The e-commerce giant announced later that year it would be building the delivery station at 11901 W. McFarlane Road in Airway Heights.

Mister Car Wash planned for downtown

The parent company for Mister Car Wash has submitted a request to build a seventh Spokane-area location.

The proposed’s site is located at 202 W. Third Ave. in downtown Spokane. Plans for the $1.6 million car wash include associated parking and landscaping, according to public records.

The applicant is listed as Julie Huigens. Reached by phone, Huigens directed a reporter to a spokeswoman, who did not return a message seeking comment.

If completed as requested, the new location would include a conveyer-style, automated car wash system inside a 5,381-square-foot building. It would become the fifth location in Spokane. Mister Car Wash also has two locations in Spokane Valley.

According to the company website, Mister Car Wash was founded in 1969 in Houston. It has since expanded to more than 20 states.

The request submitted to the city of Spokane calls for demolishing an existing asphalt parking lot and constructing a car wash that will include vacuum stations.

The architect is listed as a23 Studios, based in Tucson, Arizona. and the engineering firm is Davido Consulting Group, of Spokane.

The application was resubmitted on Feb. 6, . Huigens declined to say when construction was expected to start or when the business would open.

Former Luigi’s tranformation would bring pancake house

Puyallup-based Blackrock Industries has submitted a request to the city to convert the former Luigi’s Italian Restaurant into an Original Pancake House.

Plans call for converting about 3,200 square feet of the former Italian restaurant at 245 W. Main Ave. to allow for the new eatery.

Applicant Nathan Simpson could not be reached for comment.

According to its website, the Original Pancake House was founded in 1953 in Portland by Les Highet and Erma Hueneke. The second- and third-generation family business has since expanded to more than 100 franchises across the country.

Most of the remodeling work would include painting and lighting with an estimated cost of $86,000. The application did not indicate when the new eatery is expected to open.