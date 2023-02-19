WA mountain passes to ‘get slammed’ with snow as winter storm approaches

By Anna Patrick The Seattle Times

If you were planning to cross the Cascades mountain range in the next couple of days, the National Weather Service says, “take precaution.”

The weather service released a winter storm warning for the Cascades as 1 to 3 feet of snow is predicted to hit the mountain passes. The warning runs 4 p.m. Sunday to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Wind gusts could reach 35 to 45 mph and cause damage to trees.

“They’re gonna kind of get slammed up there,” said Kayla Mazurkiewicz, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Seattle. “It will definitely be difficult to travel through the passes at that time.”

In Seattle, residents won’t likely see any big white flakes falling from the sky but can expect light rain showers and colder temperatures, holding in the 40s today.

Expect more of the same on Presidents Day in Seattle, Mazurkiewicz said, with more rain in the forecast and temperatures hovering in the 40s.

If you must travel, pack an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle, the weather service advises. And to stay up dated on road conditions, call 511 before heading out.

Cascade passes expected to be affected include Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass as well as tourist destinations including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Mount Baker Ski Area and Paradise on Mount Rainier.