News >  Nation/World

2 Detroit police officers found dead in apparent murder-suicide, authorities say

Feb. 20, 2023 Updated Mon., Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:01 p.m.

Detroit police Chief James White is shown in an early morning press briefing on Dec. 4, 2021. On Sunday he announced that two Detroit police officers had been found dead in an apartment in Livonia.   (Kevin J. Hardy/The Detroit News/TNS)
By Kayla Ruble The Detroit News

DETROIT — Two Detroit police officers were found dead in an apartment in Livonia on Sunday, according to law enforcement.

Detroit police Chief James White said the bodies were discovered in the suburban apartment and that the officers’ deaths appeared to have been a murder-suicide.

James provided a short news briefing on Sunday afternoon just after 4 p.m. from the parking lot of apartment complex where the deadly incident took place, near Farmington and Six Mile roads in Livonia.

The case is being handled by the Livonia Police Department. The Detroit Police Department is not doing the investigation, but White and some of the department’s officers were on hand at the scene.

“A very tragic and sad course of events,” White said at the briefing, which was posted on Facebook.

“It appears to be domestic. It looks like preliminarily murder-suicide, and that’s where we are right now.”

The Detroit police chief said the information was preliminary and subject to change. He said they were not releasing either of the victims’ names, and that the Livonia Police Department would provide further information.

“A sad day for our department,” White said. “Thoughts and prayers go out to the family as well as our officers, who you can see over there that are taking it pretty hard,” White said, referring to Detroit Police Department members who were at the scene Sunday afternoon.

