College baseball: Texas Tech rallies to sweep Gonzaga; WSU’s Jonah Advincula named player of the week

From staff reports

Gonzaga let its first win of the season slip away.

Texas Tech scored three runs in the last two innings to rally past Gonzaga 9-8 on Monday at Rip Griffin Park in Lubbock, Texas, and sweep the four-game series.

The Red Raiders, which rose to No. 22 in the Baseball America poll on Monday, scored the winning run on a four-pitch walk from GU pitcher Cade McGee.

McGee started the game at third base and slugged a go-ahead three-run homer in the 8th inning that looked like it would lead the Zags to their first win.

Texas Tech’s Gage Harrelson responded in the bottom half of the inning with an RBI double and Ryan Brome tied the score at 8-8 with a sacrifice fly.

Red Raiders reliever Damian Bravo stuck out three batters and walked one in the top of the ninth inning.

Texas Tech’s Zac Vooletich led off the ninth with a double, followed by a single from Nolen Hester. McGee struck out Harrelson, before intentionally walking the next batter to load the bases and then walked in the winning run.

Gonzaga, 0-4, will play a pair of games against Ohio State and Grand Canyon next weekend in Phoenix.

WSU’s Advincula named Pac-12 Player of the Week

Washington State outfielder Jonah Advincula was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week, after helping lead the Cougars to a 4-0 start with two wins over Villanova and UC Riverside.

Advincula, a transfer from Redlands, went 8 for 16 with two doubles, one triple, two homers and 13 RBIs batting in the leadoff spot.