News >  Nation/World

Don Lemon pulled from ‘CNN This Morning’ amid sexist remark scandal, report says

Feb. 20, 2023 Updated Mon., Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:35 a.m.

Don Lemon attends the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Hosts 2019 Ripple Of Hope Gala and Auction In NYC on Dec. 12, 2019 in New York City.  (Mike Pont/Getty Images North America/TNS)
By Evan Rosen New York Daily News

Don Lemon was taken out of the lineup ahead of Monday’s slate on CNN’s morning programming.

Due to comments Lemon made last week about South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley not being “in her prime,” and the social media backlash that ensued, CNN is still in discussions regarding Lemon’s future, reports the Daily Beast.

Lemon did not appear on “CNN This Morning” on Friday because he had a “planned day off,” his co-host Kaitlan Collins announced on-air. USA Today reported that Sara Sidner, a senior national correspondent on CNN, will fill in for Lemon in the meantime.

The original comments, which came Thursday, were in response to Haley’s presidential campaign announcement that included a call for “mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old.”

Lemon said that idea made him uncomfortable, adding, “Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime, sorry. A woman is said to be in her prime in her 20s, 30s and maybe 40s.”

In an apology Friday, Lemon was reported to have been remorseful during a morning editorial call.

“What I said came out wrong and I wish I hadn’t said it,” he told his colleagues according to a source quoted by The Daily Beast. “I believe women of any age can do anything they set their minds to. The people I am closest to in this organization are women.”

CNN CEO Chris Licht said he was “disappointed” by Lemon’s comments.

It’s still unknown when or if Lemon will be returning to CNN broadcasts anytime soon.

