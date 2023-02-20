Home and Yard Show returns this week to fairgrounds

After a two-year hiatus, the 45th annual Spokane Home & Yard Show kicks off Thursday at the Spokane County Fair & Expo center.

Co-promoter Cheryl Custer-Branz said crews with bulldozers and heavy equipment began bringing in dirt and rocks this past week to build some of the show’s featured displays.

“This is an economic driver for Spokane,” she said. “A lot of these companies get their leads for their entire year from this event. Some were hurting because we didn’t have the show. We’ve missed everybody.”

Organizers kept planning the shows but were not able to hold them in 2021 and 2022 because of the pandemic, she said.

“This show is everything you could think of or need for home improvement and landscaping,” she said.

It kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday. In past years, visitors were required to purchase tickets at the door. This year, however, tickets can be purchased online at www.custershows.com.

“With the temperatures being a little chilly Thursday and Friday, you may still have to wait in line,” she said. “But those with prepurchased tickets will get in much faster.”

Hours are noon-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. One-day admission is $8 for adults and children who are 12 and younger get in free. Parking at the fairgrounds is also free.

The show’s aim, much like recent RV and boat shows, is to get homeowners thinking about upcoming projects before the spring rush. The event brings in hundreds of home improvement products and services to allow visitors to compare.

“If you need that dose of greenery and you are dreaming of your landscape projects, we are going to be able to help you out,” Custer-Branz said. “It will be spring inside. That’s what matters.”