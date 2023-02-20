Letters for Feb. 20, 2023

Catch the bad guys where?

Responding to “High speed Pursuits and traffic stops” (Feb. 16) by Pete Scobby, his heart is in the right place and we all love him dearly for wishing a world without police chases.

But as happens to us old hippies more and more these days, his brain has wandered off to tiptoe through the tulips when he says, “just get the vehicle plate number and get ’ em later at home.”

Pete, darling, they steal other people’s cars and mess with the plates! Your idea gives them more incentive to do it. Let’s listen better to our local good guy police.

Peace out.

Bill Sweigert

Spokane

Better idea for oil companies

Bob Gregson proposes in “Good idea for oil companies” (Feb. 9) that we Americans should ask oil companies to donate 50% of their spectacular windfall 2022 profits to “Ukraine relief efforts.” Appealing to the better angels of Big Oil’s C-suite seems like a proposition with little likelihood of success.

I have a better idea: Let’s have the United States government impose a 90% windfall profit tax on these oil companies and dedicate that money to promoting renewable energy, especially wind and solar.

Michael Conlin

Spokane