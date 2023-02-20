Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Letters for Feb. 20, 2023

Feb. 20, 2023 Updated Mon., Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:14 a.m.

Catch the bad guys where?

Responding to “High speed Pursuits and traffic stops” (Feb. 16) by Pete Scobby, his heart is in the right place and we all love him dearly for wishing a world without police chases.

But as happens to us old hippies more and more these days, his brain has wandered off to tiptoe through the tulips when he says, “just get the vehicle plate number and get ’ em later at home.”

Pete, darling, they steal other people’s cars and mess with the plates! Your idea gives them more incentive to do it. Let’s listen better to our local good guy police.

Peace out.

Bill Sweigert

Spokane

Better idea for oil companies

Bob Gregson proposes in “Good idea for oil companies” (Feb. 9) that we Americans should ask oil companies to donate 50% of their spectacular windfall 2022 profits to “Ukraine relief efforts.” Appealing to the better angels of Big Oil’s C-suite seems like a proposition with little likelihood of success.

I have a better idea: Let’s have the United States government impose a 90% windfall profit tax on these oil companies and dedicate that money to promoting renewable energy, especially wind and solar.

Michael Conlin

Spokane

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430