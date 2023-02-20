Snow expected on Tuesday, followed by arctic temperatures

Light lowland snow is expected across the Inland Northwest on Tuesday, followed by arctic temperatures that will last into the weekend, according to a National Weather Service report.

Temperatures are expected to get much colder starting Tuesday night as northeastern winds begin to pour into the region.

The weather service urged drivers to take precautions on Tuesday and Wednesday as flash freezing in the morning and potential blowing snow could make driving more dangerous.

The mountain passes are expected to get an additional round of heavy snowfall between Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

Spokane and Coeur d’Alene can also expect a couple of inches of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday. Two inches or more are expected in Spokane (54% chance) and in Coeur d’Alene (84%) chance, the weather service said.

Record or near-record cold is expected on Wednesday and Thursday. Wind chills in the region could bring temperatures from minus 5 to minus 15 across the region.

Lows are expected to reach single digits on Thursday.

Spokane is expected to see a high of 19 degrees and a low of 8 degrees on Thursday. Temperatures will be even colder in northeast Washington and North Idaho.

Temperatures will begin to moderate on Friday and even out throughout Sunday.