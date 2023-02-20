Teens injured in Priest River ATV crash Sunday
Two teenagers were injured Sunday when they lost control of their all-terrain vehicle in Bonner County, according to a release from Idaho State Police.
The two boys were driving together in a side-by-side ATV on Holly Glenn Lane, near Priest River, at about 10:20 a.m. when they lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.
One was transported to the hospital via ground ambulance and the other via helicopter. Idaho State Police did not release the ages or names of the boys.
