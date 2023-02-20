Ty Thorpe sends Vancouver past Spokane 4-3 in overtime

From staff reports

LANGLEY, British Columbia – Ty Thorpe scored in the final minute of overtime to lift Vancouver over Spokane by a score of 4-3.

The Giants (21-26-4-2) and Chiefs (11-36-3-4) traded goals throughout Monday’s game in front of 4,214 at the Langley Events Centre.

Vancouver’s Ethan Semeniuk opened the scoring 13 minutes into the first period.

Spokane tied the score three more times, with Mac Gross scoring a shorthanded goal midway through the third period to force overtime.

Chase Bertholet and Ty Cheveldayoff both scored second-period goals for the Chiefs.

Samuel Honzek gave the Giants the lead twice in the second period with a pair of goals, both assisted by Thorpe.

Spokane goalie Michaluk Cooper made 25 saves, while Vancouver’s Jesper Vikman had 24.

The Chiefs will be back at the Spokane Arena this weekend for a game against Portland on Friday and against Tri-City on Saturday. Both games will start at 7:05 p.m.