Wrestling: List of every Mat Classic placer in each classification

The state wrestling championships, Mat Classic XXXIV, was held last weekend at the Tacoma Dome and the Spokane region was well represented.

The area had 10 individual state champions – six boys and four girls – while Mead won the 3A title for the second consecutive season.

The following is a list of all wrestlers who placed in each of the seven championships, with the names of the individual state champions in bold.

4A

126: 4, Blaine Beard (CV). 160: 7, Bayden Beard (CV). 170: 7, Danner Smith (CV). 182: 7, Bridger Cloniger (LC).

3A

106: 1, Czar Quintanilla (Uni); 3, Tanner Crosby (MtS); 5. Kaysic Lundquist (Mea). 113: 3, Billy Weisgerber (Mea); 7, Amadis Sang (Uni). 120: 4, Tristan Zaragoza (NC); 5, James Mason (Mea); 6, Jeison Ingram (Fer). 126: 2, Jayson Bonnett (MtS); 5, Taylor Daines (Uni). 132: 1, Josh Neiwert (Mea); 4, Joe Showalter (Che); 6, Braxton Smith (Mea). 138: 2, Hudson Buth (MtS); 7, Sam Arai (Mea). 145: 1, Q’veli Quintanilla (Uni); 3, Tyson Ramsey (Rid). 152: 7, Dalton Taylor (Che). 160: 2, Samuel Thomas (Uni); 3, Austin Justice (Mea). 170: 6, Trenton Moore (Che). 182: 4, Brendan Hughes (MtS); 5, Jackson Hale (MtS). 195: 1, Jarom Liljenquist (MtS); 6, Braeden Harvey (Mea); 7, Nicholas Alexander (Uni). 220: 3, Chris Grosse (Mea); 6, Daren Airey (MtS).

2A

106: 5, Lucas Horner (SP). 113: 8, Joseph Stahl (SP). 126: 3, Dawson Bailey (CLK). 132: 2, Logan Utecht (WV); 4, Aydin Peltier (Pul). 138: 2, Israel Acosta (Pul). 145: 2, Ivan Acosta (Pul). 160: 5, Blaise Cross (Rog). 170: 3, Devin Pierce (WV); 8, Brayden Burgener (SP). 195: 8, Samuel Sears (Pul). 220: 7, Orlando Morales (EV). 285: 5, Alonzo Vargas (EV); 6, Cotton Sears (Pul).

1A

106: 6, Konnor Spradling (Lks). 113: 2, Hudson Raulston (ML). 4, Preston Kremer (New). 120: 3, Derek Dunlop (Lks), 6, Tomio Yamada (Lks). 126: 5, Myles Christen (Lks). 132: 6, Gavin Carnahan (DP). 138: 3, Chase Smith (Fre). 145: 5, Connor Goff (Col). 152: 2, Ivan Bogle (DP). 160: 3, Aaron DesRoches (Riv); 5, Hayden Blank (Lks). 170: 3, Ethan Frank (DP); 6, Liam Bogle (DP). 182: 6, Tristan Davis (Riv). 195: 5, Brock Martin (Riv). 220: 5, Cache Hatch (Lks).

2B/1B

106: 1, Preston Neufeld (Rea); 5, Spencer Duty (Sel). 113: 8, Kevin Moehnke (Spr); 8, Jaxson Chantry (Sel). 120: 5, Cooper Phillips (Colf); 6, Sam Drake (KF). 126: 6, Malachi Hoff (Dav). 132: 6, Glen Eggelston (Che). 138: 3, Maddex Strobel (Lib); 6, Jameson Davis (Sel). 145: 1, Ashton Strobel (Lib); 4, Tristen Wood (ACH). 152: 2, Jared Haden (Che); 3, Brody Schillinger (Dav). 160: 2, Nolan Jeanneret (Che); 3, Matthew Wines (Dav); 4, Dekota Acosta (Che). 170: 2, Clay Jeanneret (Che); 3, Conner Kline (Rea); 5. Clae Holling (Lib). 182: 2, Jeshua Kwik (Lib); 3, Curtis Winona (Pom). 195: 2, Sam Schneider (Dav); 3, Gabe Smith (LRS), 5, Carson Durbin (Rea). 285: 3, Tyler Pettigrew (Che); 5, Brock Tracy (LRS); 6, Kaden Hippler (KF).

Girls 4A/3A

105: 1, Libby Roberts (Uni). 145: 3, Kilee Callaghan (NC).

Girls 2A/1A/2B/1B

115: 1, Ellabelle Taylor (Rog). 125: 6, Evelynn Phillips (R/C). 135: Addy Rippy (Lks). 170: 1, Viktoriya Dovhoruka (Rog). 235: 1, Madisen Pillers (New).