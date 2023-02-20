The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Wrestling: List of every Mat Classic placer in each classification

Feb. 20, 2023 Updated Tue., Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:38 p.m.

University's Q'veli Quintanilla celebrates after winning the 145-pound 3A state championship at Mat Classic XXXIV on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.  (Madison McCord / The Spokesman-Review)
University's Q'veli Quintanilla celebrates after winning the 145-pound 3A state championship at Mat Classic XXXIV on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.  (Madison McCord / The Spokesman-Review)
By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

The state wrestling championships, Mat Classic XXXIV, was held last weekend at the Tacoma Dome and the Spokane region was well represented. 

The area had 10 individual state champions – six boys and four girls – while Mead won the 3A title for the second consecutive season. 

The following is a list of all wrestlers who placed in each of the seven championships, with the names of the individual state champions in bold.

4A

126: 4, Blaine Beard (CV). 160: 7, Bayden Beard (CV). 170: 7, Danner Smith (CV). 182: 7, Bridger Cloniger (LC). 

3A

106: 1, Czar Quintanilla (Uni); 3, Tanner Crosby (MtS); 5. Kaysic Lundquist (Mea). 113: 3, Billy Weisgerber (Mea); 7, Amadis Sang (Uni). 120: 4, Tristan Zaragoza (NC); 5, James Mason (Mea); 6, Jeison Ingram (Fer). 126: 2, Jayson Bonnett (MtS); 5, Taylor Daines (Uni). 132: 1, Josh Neiwert (Mea); 4, Joe Showalter (Che); 6, Braxton Smith (Mea). 138: 2, Hudson Buth (MtS); 7, Sam Arai (Mea). 145: 1, Q’veli Quintanilla (Uni); 3, Tyson Ramsey (Rid). 152: 7, Dalton Taylor (Che). 160: 2, Samuel Thomas (Uni); 3, Austin Justice (Mea). 170: 6, Trenton Moore (Che). 182: 4, Brendan Hughes (MtS); 5, Jackson Hale (MtS). 195: 1, Jarom Liljenquist (MtS); 6, Braeden Harvey (Mea); 7, Nicholas Alexander (Uni). 220: 3, Chris Grosse (Mea); 6, Daren Airey (MtS).

2A

106: 5, Lucas Horner (SP). 113: 8, Joseph Stahl (SP). 126: 3, Dawson Bailey (CLK). 132: 2, Logan Utecht (WV); 4, Aydin Peltier (Pul). 138: 2, Israel Acosta (Pul). 145: 2, Ivan Acosta (Pul). 160: 5, Blaise Cross (Rog). 170: 3, Devin Pierce (WV); 8, Brayden Burgener (SP). 195: 8, Samuel Sears (Pul). 220: 7, Orlando Morales (EV). 285: 5, Alonzo Vargas (EV); 6, Cotton Sears (Pul). 

1A

106: 6, Konnor Spradling (Lks). 113: 2, Hudson Raulston (ML). 4, Preston Kremer (New). 120: 3, Derek Dunlop (Lks), 6, Tomio Yamada (Lks). 126: 5, Myles Christen (Lks). 132: 6, Gavin Carnahan (DP). 138: 3, Chase Smith (Fre). 145: 5, Connor Goff (Col). 152: 2, Ivan Bogle (DP). 160: 3, Aaron DesRoches (Riv); 5, Hayden Blank (Lks). 170: 3, Ethan Frank (DP); 6, Liam Bogle (DP). 182: 6, Tristan Davis (Riv). 195: 5, Brock Martin (Riv). 220: 5, Cache Hatch (Lks). 

2B/1B

106: 1, Preston Neufeld (Rea); 5, Spencer Duty (Sel). 113: 8, Kevin Moehnke (Spr); 8, Jaxson Chantry (Sel). 120: 5, Cooper Phillips (Colf); 6, Sam Drake (KF). 126: 6, Malachi Hoff (Dav). 132: 6, Glen Eggelston (Che). 138: 3, Maddex Strobel (Lib); 6, Jameson Davis (Sel). 145: 1, Ashton Strobel (Lib); 4, Tristen Wood (ACH). 152: 2, Jared Haden (Che); 3, Brody Schillinger (Dav). 160: 2, Nolan Jeanneret (Che); 3, Matthew Wines (Dav); 4, Dekota Acosta (Che). 170: 2, Clay Jeanneret (Che); 3, Conner Kline (Rea); 5. Clae Holling (Lib). 182: 2, Jeshua Kwik (Lib); 3, Curtis Winona (Pom). 195: 2, Sam Schneider (Dav); 3, Gabe Smith (LRS), 5, Carson Durbin (Rea). 285: 3, Tyler Pettigrew (Che); 5, Brock Tracy (LRS); 6, Kaden Hippler (KF). 

Girls 4A/3A

105: 1, Libby Roberts (Uni). 145: 3, Kilee Callaghan (NC). 

Girls 2A/1A/2B/1B

115: 1, Ellabelle Taylor (Rog). 125: 6, Evelynn Phillips (R/C). 135: Addy Rippy (Lks). 170: 1, Viktoriya Dovhoruka (Rog). 235: 1, Madisen Pillers (New). 

