Amy Knapton Vega, who leads Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery, found a passion in helping families after she altered her career path

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Amy Knapton Vega planned to major in business and start a career in the industry, but two academic suspensions in college changed her path.

“I quickly realized that wasn’t for me,” she said.

Instead, Vega would join the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery in Spokane, where she has served as the executive director since 2006. Her work in the community has earned her the 2023 YWCA Women of Achievement award for community enhancement. She and other award winners will be recognized at an awards banquet March 9 at the Davenport Grand Hotel.

Vega spent her childhood in Spokane, Boise and Missoula, and graduated from high school in Missoula in 1988 before attending the University of Montana. While she was on one of her suspensions, she decided to spend time volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters. She found herself fascinated by the social worker who interviewed her for the role.

“I think I asked her more questions than she asked me,” Vega said.

Having found her passion, Vega returned to the University of Montana with a purpose, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in social work. She moved to Spokane because her best friend lived here, figuring that she’d spend a few years before moving on.

She quickly found a job as a graveyard house parent at Vanessa Behan. Though she initially wasn’t familiar with the organization, she found herself becoming dedicated to the mission of preventing child abuse and neglect by offering families respite and access to programs.

“I fell in love with what we were doing,” she said.

She recalls one parent with a 4-year-old autistic child who came in years ago looking for help. She had never had any time apart from her son and was apprehensive that staff could meet his needs. There were no other children in the nursery that day, and Vega invited the woman to stay and observe their interaction with her son until she felt comfortable. She stayed for four hours.

Prior to that experience, Vega said she was more focused on providing a safe, healthy place for children.

“I knew what we did for kiddos,” she said. “I just didn’t understand the impact for the parents. I love what Vanessa Behan does for children and families.”

Parenting is one of the most important jobs a person can have, but it comes with no instruction manual or specialized training, Vega said.

“Where do you learn it?” she said. “We’re just repeating what we know, but if that’s not healthy, how do we break that cycle? We’re really about alleviating stress for parents. There’s not a lot of support out there for parents.”

She went back to school and earned her master’s degree in social work. She worked her way up to program director, a job that she did for eight years, before the executive director position opened. Vega didn’t think she was ready for the role, but thought she’d apply as a learning experience.

“To my surprise, they offered me the position,” she said.

Vega said she’s noticed a pattern during her career: mentors and others having faith in her before she had faith in herself.

“People have seen things in me that I haven’t seen,” she said.

Vanessa Behan has grown under Vega’s leadership, outgrowing the original building on the South Hill and expanding into a new 32,000-square foot building on East Sprague.

Vanessa Behan grants and stewardship coordinator Jenifer Priest has worked with Vega since 2021, though the two first met years ago through Priest’s work with another nonprofit. Priest said Vega is never afraid to do the right thing.

“She’s always someone who I thought was a thoughtful leader,” Priest said. “Since I’ve worked here, that impression has been reinforced time after time. She’s a person and a boss who leads with grace.”

Vega said she is honored to be given the award, but believes she’s getting credit for the work her staff does and said she doesn’t need special recognition.

“I’m not worthy of that,” she said. “There’s so many amazing people in this community.”