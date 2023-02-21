Community mental health tools program available at Garfield Library

From staff reports

From staff reports

The Garfield Library is partnering with the Rev. Corey Laughary to offer a community mental health tools program on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Garfield Library, 109 Third St., in Garfield, Washington.

Participants will receive training in QPR suicide intervention, adverse childhood experiences, self-care encouragement and goal-setting to help process stress and develop health.

This training is free and supported by a grant from WSU. To register, contact the Garfield Library at (509) 635-1490 or garfield@whitcolib.org. For more information on the class or to schedule training, contact Corey at (509) 878-1509.