Community mental health tools program available at Garfield Library
Feb. 21, 2023 Updated Tue., Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:38 p.m.
From staff reports
The Garfield Library is partnering with the Rev. Corey Laughary to offer a community mental health tools program on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Garfield Library, 109 Third St., in Garfield, Washington.
Participants will receive training in QPR suicide intervention, adverse childhood experiences, self-care encouragement and goal-setting to help process stress and develop health.
This training is free and supported by a grant from WSU. To register, contact the Garfield Library at (509) 635-1490 or garfield@whitcolib.org. For more information on the class or to schedule training, contact Corey at (509) 878-1509.
