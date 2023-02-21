People’s Pharmacy: Going from 28 drugs to four enhanced couple’s quality of life

By Joe Graedon, M.S., and Teresa Graedon, Ph.D.

Q. You’ve written about older people taking too many medicines. My parents were each on 14 different drugs in their 90s! I kept begging them to speak with their doctor, but his answer was always, “if it’s working, don’t stop.” To me, this attitude seemed unscientific and stupid.

When they went into assisted living, the doctor there reduced their medications to the only two medicines they each really needed. As a result, both of them felt much better.

My dad had been on three different drugs to combat the side effects of a prescription he didn’t need to begin with. I understand that doctors don’t want to mess with success, but this is totally ridiculous.

A. Your parents’ experience is not as unusual as it might seem. Many older people end up taking a fistful of drugs, leading to an increased risk for side effects and interactions.

A study published in JAMA Internal Medicine (Feb. 6) showed that “deprescribing” can be done safely without triggering adverse events, hospitalizations or increased deaths. It’s not a do-it-yourself project, though, and must be supervised by a knowledgeable health care professional.

Q. I had a terrible bout of colitis, probably brought on by back-to-back usage of some pretty powerful antibiotics. The doctor thinks that the drugs messed up my gut bacteria.

The resulting constipation caused serious inflammation and infection. It was terribly painful and very scary, with two trips to the emergency department and a follow-up colonoscopy. Thankfully, the procedure revealed no abnormalities.

My wonderful GI doctor has recommended a daily probiotic. He also wants me to “keep the pipes open” through frequent use of MiraLAX and a fiber supplement.

The good news is that the fiber supplement seems to be lowering my cholesterol for the first time in 20 years! I am concerned about the MiraLAX, though.

Is there something more natural that I can take? I like the fact that it is very effective without causing a real sense of urgency, but I worry about the unnatural ingredients.

A. Your laxative contains polyethylene glycol 3350 (PEG3350), a compound which pulls fluid into the digestive tract to make stool softer and easier to pass. Japanese researchers, noting that most European studies lasted six months or less, undertook a year-long study of safety and efficacy (Journal of Gastroenterology, September 2019). They found that it improved bowel function over the long term without any alarming side effects. Some people did report stomachache, nausea, diarrhea or bloating.

In mice, PEG3350 changes the balance of the microbiome (Journal of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition, Oct. 1, 2021). You might want to consume more foods high in fiber to encourage the repopulation of microbes in your digestive tract.

Specifically, we recommend kiwi fruit. Investigators have found that it may work as well as or possibly even better than psyllium (Canadian Journal of Gastroenterology & Hepatology, Oct. 6, 2022).

To learn more about other natural ways to keep the digestive tract functioning smoothly, you may want to read our “eGuide to Controlling Constipation.” This online resource can be found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

