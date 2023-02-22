49 Degrees North adds all-day uphill skiing route

49 Degrees North has added a dedicated all-day uphill skiing route and will be selling both day and season uphill passes.

The route starts at Sunrise Basin, ascends the run Big Bear and then continues on Huckleberry Ridge to the summit. Uphill only day tickets will cost $15 and the resort will offer an uphill only season pass, although the price of that has not yet been determined said Rick Brown, director of skier and rider services.

In the past 49 had allowed uphill travel on non-operating days and before and after the resort opened. However this season the resort started running 7-days-a-week during the season which essentially meant there was no uphill access during the day. To remedy that, he said resort management devised a route, and the necessary signage.

The new route has good sightlines, Brown said. Still, the resort will require uphill skiers wear ANSI Class 2 high visibility vests. Those will be available to rent in Cy’s Café.

Additionally, the resort will require a pass to ski uphill before and after operating hours. And starting in November an uphill pass will be required for all uphill travel regardless of whether the resort is open or not.

“We have to put a date on it at some point,” Brown said. “We never know. This season who would have thought we would be open on the 11th of November. We are out there maintaining slopes even that early in the season. Even when we’re not open we’re making snow.”

It’s also a question of liability, he said. By requiring a pass of some kind and outlining specific policies the resort is shielded from some of the liability concerns.

49 Degrees North is the second area mountain to offer all-day uphill access. Mt. Spokane implemented a similar policy in 2021. Both resorts operate on public land. Mt. Spokane is on Washington State Park land and 49 Degrees North is on U.S. Forest Service land. Both have concessionary agreements, a legal framework that allows businesses - such as ski resorts - to operate on public land. Brown said adding an uphill route fit under the existing concessionary agreement.

Uphill skiers ascend a mountain using nylon ‘skins’ which grip the snow. Skiing uphill in a resort allows participants to get a workout in, while still in the relatively safe and controlled environment of a ski resort, unlike backcountry skiing which exposes users to more objective hazards such as avalanches.

To view 49 Degrees North’s new policy visit ski49n.com and search uphill policy.