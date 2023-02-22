A Grip on Sports: From media deals to dealing with the media, it’s trash day around here

A GRIP ON SPORTS • We’ve mentioned this before but Wednesday, at our humble home, is trash day. Hump day, too, though that’s become a secondary concern since we’ve hit retirement age. Getting the receptacles to the curb is the main focus, especially considering all the snow that fell overnight. And filling up the receptacle we term a column is crucial as well.

• There’s lots to cram in both, that’s for sure. We don’t know how we can be so trashy around the house, but we are. As for here? Not nearly so much. Though we will join the chorus this morning and trash Alabama head basketball coach Nate Oats for his tone-deaf comments yesterday.

If you missed it, read up on what’s been going on at the school, outside of the gym. One player, Darius Miles, has been charged with murder in a January shooting death he and a fellow defendant claim was self-defense.

Tuesday, police named the Crimson Tide’s best player, Brandon Miller, as the person who brought the gun used in the shooting to the scene. Miles requested it. Miller, a freshman, did what he was asked.

That’s not the main issue, as prosecutors did not charge Miller with a crime. No, Oats’ response to a question about the revelation was. He dismissed the particulars as not a big deal, equating the incident to any other off-campus kerfuffle athletes get into occasionally. And said he couldn’t control everything that happens off the court.

True, despite how hard coaches attempt to at all times. But the response to what happened? That’s under the coach and the school’s control. And Alabama seems to have underplayed this one. Up to now.

As always, trying to downplay a mistake is worse than owning up to it, weighing a proper response and moving on. Expect more to happen in Tuscaloosa.

• Let’s run in a different direction, shall we? An under-the-radar development in track and field is finally earning a spot in our consciousness. Nike has developed new shoes for distance runners. Simply put, the company’s newest products turn the energy runners pound into the pavement into a force for speed.

Some experts are equating the revolutionary technology to aluminum bats or metal tennis rackets in their ability to change the sport.

How has it manifested itself? More runners running faster times. The biggest change is in the mile, a race in which 4 minutes used to be the gold standard. Not anymore. Pretty soon the middle school kid down the street will be flying past the finish line a 3:59.4.

A good thing? Well, we believe pro tennis was a more-rounded sport with wood rackets ­– though more accessible for the masses with the new technology. That college baseball is just fine with aluminum bats – since their rebound ability has been brought under control. This change? It’s better for the average Bloomsday participant to wear shoes like this. Less wear-and-tear. But if they are destroying the sports’ history, then a limit must be imposed at some point.

• Here it is, late February and some of the most important news coming out of Pac-12 country concerns football. What, did we move south of the Mason-Dixon Line somehow? The snow outside belies that, but football-powered media rights deal seems to be all the rage right now.

A deal seems close. There will be some crucial aspect of it involving streaming. Apple has been named. So, once again, the conference is sailing into uncharted territory.

It didn’t work out all that well when the previous management went all in with a conference-owned network. Put together a long-term contract that was outdated way-too-soon. Never found a way to make sure exposure was maximized – except by playing late games throughout the year.

Yes, streaming is all the rage. But a backlash seems to be building. What once was an inexpensive alternative is now seen as a clumsy way to spend the same amount. It isn’t dying. Growth has just leveled off. Will live sports be the next wave? Amazon and Apple seem to think so. And the Pac-12 is reportedly ready to join in.

If it works, great. If it doesn’t? More change will come.

WSU: We watched just about every minute of Max Borghi’s football career with the Cougars. But we missed his XFL debut over the weekend. No problem. We have this story to pass along as the running back tries to reach the ultimate goal, the NFL. … Jon Wilner spoke with Washington State president Kirk Schulz this week. And put together this story that appears in the S-R. According to Schulz, all is well on the media-rights front. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college basketball, Wilner has his Pac-12 power rankings in the Mercury News as well. We have one from Corvallis as well. … The Mercury News also has a women’s notebook from Jeff Metcalfe. … The conference tournament seeds are still up in the air, as we mentioned yesterday. … The Utah men and women are heading into a key week dealing with injuries. … Arizona has had to learn how to win without its best player on the floor. … In football news, Washington will feature a transfer running back this fall. … Colorado usually gives away tickets to its spring game. This year, they are being sold. And more than 30,000 of them have already been purchased. Deion Sanders seems to have Boulder all fired up. … We have two more Oregon State position previews to pass along again, one on each side of the ball just like yesterday.

Gonzaga: There were a lot of places ESPN’s Game Day could have traveled to this weekend. The network chose Spokane. Why? Jim Meehan asked and came up with an answer. … All four seniors on the women’s team decided to return for another year of college and hoops. Why? Jim Allen asked and came up with an answer. … The Zag Insiders podcast is back. You can listen to Richard Fox and Jim Meehan here. … Elsewhere in the WCC, luck does play a part in the outcome of games. Just ask BYU. … Portland hopes to get into the women’s NCAA tourney once again.

EWU: Starting Thursday, the Eagles play three key games in five days. Dan Thompson looks at the stretch and focuses on the first one, a road game at Weber State. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, it’s a golden time, athletically, at Montana State. … Weber State has gone overseas for the centerpiece of its basketball recruiting class.

Preps: The WIAA overruled the suspension we mentioned yesterday. Though the organization said the rule was broken, there were other reasons not to enforce the mandated penalty.

Indians: Spokane County commissioners and the Indians have come up with an understanding how to pay for the $23 million in improvements needed at Avista Stadium. Neither side is completely happy so it has to be a fair one, right? Colin Tiernan has the coverage.

Mariners: Luis Castillo is set to be in an M’s uniform all season. That’s a big deal for the team. … Scott Servais is excited about that and the team. Though he doesn’t really show it.

Seahawks: Franchise tag Geno Smith? There are other options. … Nick Bellore seems to be on his way back to town. Phil Haynes is for sure, having signed a new deal. … The Hawks may be looking at an under-the-radar Alabama defender – is there such a thing? – in the draft. … The Russell Wilson foundation story might be getting even worse, if that’s possible.

Kraken: Everyone says Seattle has a manageable stretch run. But for that to be true, the Kraken has to win the games.

• We were a little surprised school wasn’t shut down today, considering the Midwest nature of last night’s snow storm in Spokane. Drifts piled high in places. Other spots completely clear. Wind will do that. Until later …