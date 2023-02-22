The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports >  Outdoors

Mt. Spokane, Silver Mountain close due to weather

Feb. 22, 2023 Updated Wed., Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:32 a.m.

The North Face Glades at Silver Mountain, with Wardner Peak in the distance. (John Nelson/courtesy)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

Spokane’s home ski hill will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to inclement weather. Meanwhile Silver Mountain, in North Idaho, also closed due to high winds.

“Due to an increasing wind forecast and negative temperatures, we will be suspending operations,” Mt. Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park posted on Instagram. “This decision is made for the safety of our team, ski patrol, and guests We will reopen with some awesome new snow on Friday, February 24.”

Other area mountains remained open, although Schweitzer in North Idaho closed Cedar Park Express and the Colburn Triple.

