Feb. 22, 2023 Updated Wed., Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:12 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
3:30 p.m.: Penn State at Ohio State FS1
4 p.m.: Memphis at Wichita State ESPN2
4 p.m.: Longwood at Gardner-Webb ESPNU
4 p.m.: Towson and Charleston CBSSN
5:30 p.m.: Michigan at Rutgers FS1
6 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky CBSSN
6 p.m.: USC at Colorado ESPN2
6 p.m.: Washington at California Pac-12
6 p.m.: Tennessee State at UT Martin ESPNU
8 p.m.: UCLA at Utah FS1
8 p.m.: San Diego at Gonzaga ESPN2
8 p.m.: Washington State at Stanford Pac-12
8 p.m.: Portland at San Francisco CBSSN
Basketball, college women’s
8 a.m.: Mount St. Mary’s at Rider ESPNU
2 p.m.: Little Rock at SIU Edwardsville ESPNU
4 p.m.: South Carolina at Tennessee ESPN
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Memphis at Philadelphia TNT
7 p.m.: Golden State at L.A. Lakers TNT
Golf, men’s
Midnight: DP World: Hero Indian Open Golf
11 a.m.: PGA: The Honda Classic Golf
11:30 p.m.: DP World: Hero Indian Open Golf
Golf, women’s
7 p.m.: Honda LPGA Thailand Golf
Hockey, NHL
7 p.m.: Boston at Seattle Root
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
5:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Weber State 700-AM / 105.3-FM
5:30 p.m.: Idaho at Idaho State 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
7:30 p.m.: Washington State at Stanford 920-AM / 100.7-FM
8 p.m.: San Diego at Gonzaga 1510-AM
Basketball, college women’s
6 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Diego 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
