Feb. 22, 2023 Updated Wed., Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:12 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

3:30 p.m.: Penn State at Ohio State FS1

4 p.m.: Memphis at Wichita State ESPN2

4 p.m.: Longwood at Gardner-Webb ESPNU

4 p.m.: Towson and Charleston CBSSN

5:30 p.m.: Michigan at Rutgers FS1

6 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky CBSSN

6 p.m.: USC at Colorado ESPN2

6 p.m.: Washington at California Pac-12

6 p.m.: Tennessee State at UT Martin ESPNU

8 p.m.: UCLA at Utah FS1

8 p.m.: San Diego at Gonzaga ESPN2

8 p.m.: Washington State at Stanford Pac-12

8 p.m.: Portland at San Francisco CBSSN

Basketball, college women’s

8 a.m.: Mount St. Mary’s at Rider ESPNU

2 p.m.: Little Rock at SIU Edwardsville ESPNU

4 p.m.: South Carolina at Tennessee ESPN

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Memphis at Philadelphia TNT

7 p.m.: Golden State at L.A. Lakers TNT

Golf, men’s

Midnight: DP World: Hero Indian Open Golf

11 a.m.: PGA: The Honda Classic Golf

11:30 p.m.: DP World: Hero Indian Open Golf

Golf, women’s

7 p.m.: Honda LPGA Thailand Golf

Hockey, NHL

7 p.m.: Boston at Seattle Root

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

5:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Weber State 700-AM / 105.3-FM

5:30 p.m.: Idaho at Idaho State 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

7:30 p.m.: Washington State at Stanford 920-AM / 100.7-FM

8 p.m.: San Diego at Gonzaga 1510-AM

Basketball, college women’s

6 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Diego 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

