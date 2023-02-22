Railroads fought to crush rules that Biden aims to revive after Ohio derailment

By Jennifer A. Dlouhy and Ari Natter Bloomberg

Long before this month’s fiery derailment, railroad industry leaders battled regulations meant to boost freight train safety, including plans to bolster some of the very same tank cars that ruptured and released chemicals in eastern Ohio.

Norfolk Southern joined in fighting proposed speed limits and brake system requirements spawned by a series of high-profile accidents, including a lethal 2005 collision involving one of the operator’s own trains.

The intense lobbying campaign – which unfolded over years of direct appeals to lawmakers, regulators and White House officials – underscores the industry’s political sway in Washington and illustrates the challenge now facing Congress and the Biden administration as they vow a new crackdown.

Our experience is that “the rail industry pushes back hard on both safety and public disclosure rules – and keeps that opposition up long after the public scrutiny of tragic accidents abates,” said Kristen Boyles, managing attorney for the environmental group Earthjustice. “There should be a renewed push for safer trains and safer rail cars following the disaster in Ohio, and that pressure will need to be applied for as long as it takes to get new safety requirements and regulations in place.”

Norfolk Southern pledged in a Tuesday statement it would “learn from this terrible accident and work with regulators and elected officials to improve railroad safety.”

But roughly a decade ago, it was among the rail companies combating a host of proposed requirements for high-hazard flammable trains – generally those transporting at least 35 tank cars carrying particularly combustible liquids or 20 of them in a single block. The train that derailed Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, did not fall under that category, though the accident still unleashed a torrent of toxic chemicals, including vinyl chloride used in PVC pipes and the solvent ethylene glycol monobutyl ether.

The Transportation Department’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration had moved to propose tank car standards in response to a number of incidents in which they ruptured and released their contents. That included a 2005 crash in which a Norfolk Southern train hauling chlorine plowed into another, killing nine people in Graniteville, South Carolina. Regulators also sought to require the use of electronically controlled pneumatic braking systems that are designed to rapidly halt trains by applying brakes across their entire span simultaneously, instead of each car individually.

The industry’s top lobbying group, the Association of American Railroads, argued the technology would yield “minimal” safety benefits at a “tremendous” cost.

And in a March 2015 meeting with the White House, the industry doubled down, with representatives of Norfolk Southern and other major railroad operators – including CSX, Union Pacific and BNSF Railway – insisting that the brake requirement “would not have significant safety benefits, would not have significant business benefits” and “would be extremely costly.”

“There was tremendous pushback,” recalled Cynthia Quarterman, who played a major role crafting the rules as head of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration. “It was intense.”

The industry also took issue with the methodology and cost-benefit analysis underpinning the government’s plan for strengthening specific rupture-prone DOT-111 tank cars with prescriptions for thicker walls and more robust pressure-relief valves. At least 16 of the tanker cars that went off the tracks in Ohio were those older models.

The resistance didn’t surprise rail safety expert Larry Mann. “The industry knew these cars were hazardous to transport anything, but unless they are forced to they are not going to spend the money,” he said.

The Obama administration still imposed speed limits, braking system mandates and new tank car standards in 2015, after they were narrowed in response to industry pressure. But the industry didn’t stop fighting.

When former president Donald Trump ordered federal agencies to winnow rules two years later, Norfolk Southern offered encouragement. Railroads operate under a “mountain of safety regulation,” the company told the Transportation Department in 2017, and “the substantial costs” of the brake requirements “cannot be justified.”

The Trump administration rescinded the brake mandates a year later.

The episodes reflect a classic power dynamic in the nation’s capital, where the balance is tilted in favor of industry, said James Goodwin, a senior policy analyst at the Center for Progressive Reform.

“There is not a single step of the rulemaking process that industry does not dominate,” Goodwin said. Businesses and industry groups wield unmatched influence and economic might to shape federal rules, he said, one that dwarfs the voice of other public stakeholders, such as workers and community residents.

The rail industry also successfully won more time to phase in more durable rail cars – until 2029 “from an originally envisioned date of 2025,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a Sunday letter to Norfolk Southern’s chief executive officer. “While we do not yet know what the NTSB investigation will conclude regarding what caused the derailment in East Palestine, we do know that these steps that Norfolk Southern and its peers lobbied against were intended to improve rail safety and to help keep Americans safe.”

Buttigieg, who will visit the eastern Ohio community on Thursday, is vowing that can’t happen again.

Major derailments in the past have been followed by calls for reform – and by vigorous resistance by your industry to increased safety measures,” he told Norfolk head Alan Shaw. “This must change.”