The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 11° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Reardan student shot and killed near high school

Feb. 22, 2023 Updated Wed., Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:23 p.m.

A student was shot and killed near Reardan High School Wednesday.  (Ava Wainhouse/KHQ)
A student was shot and killed near Reardan High School Wednesday.  (Ava Wainhouse/KHQ)
From staff reports

A student was shot and killed near Reardan High School Wednesday, according to reports. 

KHQ reported that Reardan-Edwall School District Superintendent Eric Sobatta announced the student’s death in an email to parents

The statement didn’t identify the student. It said classes would be delayed Thursday and optional to attend. Counselors will be available. All after-school activities Thursday are canceled, the statement said. 

“The devastation felt by the family of the student, and by all students and staff in the school district, is beyond description. While, in ongoing communication with the Reardan Police Department, our district is advised that no immediate threat to our school exists, we plan to have a two hour late start on Thursday, February 23, with attendance for all students optional,” the statement reads. “Thank you for your understanding and, in advance, your collaboration and cooperation as we support one another in the wake of this tragedy. As your superintendent, and as a parent, I deeply feel our shared sorrow, and I know each of you do as well.”

The Lincoln County sheriff’s office didn’t respond to interview requests Wednesday night. 

No additional details were immediately available. 

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety