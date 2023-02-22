Reardan student shot and killed near high school

From staff reports

A student was shot and killed near Reardan High School Wednesday, according to reports.

KHQ reported that Reardan-Edwall School District Superintendent Eric Sobatta announced the student’s death in an email to parents.

The statement didn’t identify the student. It said classes would be delayed Thursday and optional to attend. Counselors will be available. All after-school activities Thursday are canceled, the statement said.

“The devastation felt by the family of the student, and by all students and staff in the school district, is beyond description. While, in ongoing communication with the Reardan Police Department, our district is advised that no immediate threat to our school exists, we plan to have a two hour late start on Thursday, February 23, with attendance for all students optional,” the statement reads. “Thank you for your understanding and, in advance, your collaboration and cooperation as we support one another in the wake of this tragedy. As your superintendent, and as a parent, I deeply feel our shared sorrow, and I know each of you do as well.”

The Lincoln County sheriff’s office didn’t respond to interview requests Wednesday night.

No additional details were immediately available.