Stage Left is off to the regional competition after winning multiple awards in Tacoma for Pass Over

"Pass Over" actors Matt Slater and Dahveed Bullis rehearse at Stage Left Theater in downtown Spokane on May 24. Both Bullis and Slater earned best actor awards in a statewide theater competition. They'll compete in a regional contest in Oregon in March. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

Stage Left is seeking donations and sponsorships to help send the "Pass Over" team to regionals in McMinnville, Oregon. Donations can be made online athttps://stagelefttheater.org/donate-1. For sponsorships or more information, email Production.StageLeft@gmail.com, or leave a message at (509) 838-9727.

It’s not over for Stage Left’s “Pass Over.” The provocative play, which graced the Stage Left stage eight months ago, won the Washington State Community Theater Association (WSCTA) state competition, Kaliedoscope, in Tacoma earlier in the month.

“It was a blast,” Stage Left managing and artistic director Jeremy Whittington said. “We know how special “Pass Over” is since it’s such a powerful play. We’ll see where we go from here.”

It’s off to the regionals in McMinnville, Oregon, on March 16-19 after Stage Left won eight adjudicator awards. Stage Left scored hardware for outstanding direction for Malcolm Pelles, outstanding dramatic lead performance for Dahveed Bullis, and outstanding comedic lead performance for Matthew Slater. It also took the top prize for outstanding featured performance (Danny Anderson), outstanding scenic design (Jeremy Whittington), outstanding light design (Alana Shepherd), outstanding sound effects (Whittington) and outstanding production. The latter award is given to the company or companies who will advance to the regional level of competition.

“I think we have a good chance (of advancing),” Whittington said. “I’m proud of everyone who was part of ‘Pass Over.’”

If “Pass Over” wins in McMinnville, it’s off to the national competition in Louisville in June. If Stage Left passes go and heads to Kentucky it will be the first time the playhouse has made it beyond regionals.

“It’s an exciting time for Stage Left,” Whittington said. “I’m not surprised where we are considering the stellar work by the performers, the director and those behind the scenes and the play is such a hard-hitting work.”

“Pass Over” was a fascinating choice since it’s a play from a Black-centric point of view that was produced in a city that isn’t terribly diverse.

“It’s been our mission at Stage Left to tell stories that aren’t normally told here and by people who represent that demographic,” Whittington said. “This is a play about police brutality and about coming to terms with the luxuries non-Black people take for granted.”

“It’s an important play,” Dahveed Bullis said. “It’s incendiary. I knew people would see it and be taken with how intense it is. I get it. I’m nothing like my character (the aggressive Moses). But the content in the play is what we of color have to think about every day. Unfortunately this play is going to be relevant for a long time.”

Much of the play takes place on a street corner featuring the protagonists, played by Bullis, and Slater. Even though “Pass Over,” which examines racial injustice and violence experienced by two young black men, was written by New Yorker Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu, it certainly plays in Spokane.

“There’s no doubt about that,” Bullis said. “Drive by some of the intersections of Hillyard or East Central and you’ll see guys who look like Moses and Cliff. I’ve lived here for many years in the Valley. I’ve seen it all. You can’t help but see guys like Moses and Cliff. But what people do is they look at them for a second and then keep on driving. What’s great about this play is that the audience is held captive for the duration of the play and must deal with what they see. Police brutality exists. I have a son who has curly hair. He turns 6 tomorrow and I have to tell him about the reality of it (police brutality).”

Slater, 38, remembers the death of Otto Zehm, a developmentally disabled white janitor, who had an altercation with Spokane Police in 2006. Zehm committed no crime but died and his death was ruled a homicide.

“I was in high school at Ferris when Otto Zehm was killed by police,” Slater said. “That stays with you.”

Slater drew from personal experience when preparing for his role as Cliff. While working for the census bureau in Chicago in 2019, Slater was stopped by the police on the Windy City streets. “A bike was stolen and I apparently resembled the guy who stole the bike,” Slater recalled. “A policeman came up to me with lights blaring. I was cuffed and thrown on the hood of the police SUV. I was surrounded by more and more cops. Fortunately the guy who had his bike stolen said I wasn’t the guy who stole it. It was frightening.”

The following year, Slater was in Minneapolis when George Floyd was killed by police. “I was just 10 blocks away from where it happened,” Slater said. “It’s just horrible.”

“Pass Over” is the first acting gig for Slater, who was in pre-law at Western Washington and is now a comic. “I love it,” Slater said. “I’ve been doing improv and stand-up for years and I thought I would try acting,t and I had a great time. It’ll be interesting to see what happens in Oregon.”

Bullis, 34, was thrilled to win his award, which he promptly handed off to his biggest fan. “I gave the award to my mom,” Bullis said. “To win an outstanding performance award is vindicating. Hopefully these awards are the first with more awards to come for Stage Left.”