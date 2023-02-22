Take 22 Podcast with Anton Watson (episode 3): A conversation with Gonzaga teammate Drew Timme about NIL, acting chops and living messy

From staff reports

Anton Watson and Drew Timme have shown amazing chemistry on the court throughout their Gonzaga basketball careers.

That same rapport was evident on Tuesday night when Watson welcomed Timme to join him on the third episode of his podcast, “Take 22,” now streaming at www.spokesman.com.

From their battles in practice over the years, to their acting abilities, to their fondness for Spokane, Watson and Timme – the host of “The Gimme Timme Podcast” – weigh in on a range of topics.

On name, image and likeness:

Watson: “Honestly, it’s crazy just how NIL has changed everything. You can really represent yourself in so many different ways, like doing a podcast. I enjoy it. There’s a lot of different options and opportunities I can take to show my brand.”

Timme: “I think it’s just a great way to kind of brand yourself. I think I get recognized more for my Northern Quest commercials sometimes around here than basketball, which is super cool. It’s given me a bunch of opportunities to do stuff that I never thought I’d do, like I actually kind of enjoy acting. I think that’s something that’s actually pretty fun. I actually like doing the podcast. I was like, ‘I’ll try, but I don’t think I’ll like it.’ And I’ve actually ended up liking it. It’s just allowed me to branch out from basketball but still be within the basketball realm. I think that’s the coolest thing about it.”

Who’s the better actor in commercials?

Watson: “I like (Timme’s) Northern Quest ones. I always get a good chuckle out of those … I need to step my game up!”

Timme: “I really liked your hospital one. I thought that one was your best commercial. I’ll give you a solid A-minus, man. Just because you didn’t have enough lines.”

Watson: “I’ll give you an A.”

On what aspect of each other’s games they’d want:

Timme: “I want Anton’s quick hands on defense. All the time when I play against him, I have to come up with something new, like low-dribble pickup or I gotta move the ball out when we play (1-on-1) because he’s so good at just quickly throwing his hands where I’m trying to jab or dribble. He makes me a way better player in that regard because I have to come up with new stuff.”

Watson: “I would say I’ll take your footwork. Just because it’s pretty obvious. You definitely have the best footwork in the country. When I’m guarding you, you have so many options. You can hook with the left, go to the right, post fade, it’s like unguardable.”

Timme: “You don’t want my mustache?”

Watson: “Nah, I’m good.”

On pet peeves as roommates:

Watson: “I would say it’s on me, too, but our room is probably the messiest. Neither one of us wanted to take out the trash or do laundry.”

Timme: “We’d always just wake up and be like, ‘All right now, let’s clean up,’ but we’d both get home and be like, ‘No, I’m not going to do it.’ We’d let it go for a month … We’re kind of bad roommates in the fact that we’re OK letting things go for a while until it’s time to get a move on.”

And what happens when mom visits?

Timme: “We try not to let our parents come as much as possible. It’s not a sight for everyone.”

Among the other basketball highlights from Watson:

On last week’s Los Angeles sweep, including a revenge win over Loyola Marymount: “It just starts on defense. I keep repeating it. Lately, the ability to get stops on defense and not let them score and get in their flow, it helps us on the offensive end so much.”

On Julian Strawther’s recent hot stretch: “The way he’s playing, it’s just amazing. Every single game he keeps improving, keeps getting better. It makes our job easier, finding him on the wing. We know it’s just a knockdown shot.”

On ESPN College GameDay coming Saturday for the Saint Mary’s game: “I think it’s going to be one of the craziest games in the Kennel, just the energy and everything … It’s going to be a battle for sure.”

Catch the entire third episode at www.spokesman.com/podcasts/take-22/.

It’s also available on Apple podcasts, Spotify and Google podcasts.