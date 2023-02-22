Ten dead and dozens injured in Israeli military operation in Nablus

By Christina Storz and Maher Abu Khater dpa

TEL AVIV, Israel — At least 10 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli military operation in Nablus in the West Bank, according to Palestinian authorities.

More than 100 others were injured, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in Ramallah on Wednesday. At least five of them are in critical condition. Among the dead were a 72-year-old and a 16-year-old.

The Israeli military said a fire fight erupted after their forces came under attack during the attempted arrest of three terrorist suspects. All three suspects were shot dead.

According to the military, the three had planned and partially carried out attacks. Ammunition and weapons were seized from the building where they were holed up.

Two of the suspects belonged to the armed group Lions’ Den, another to the militant Palestinian organization Islamic Jihad.

According to Palestinian accounts, Israeli forces surrounded a house in the city during a raid, which led to clashes with Palestinian militants. Witnesses reported explosions and gunfire.

The security situation in Israel and the Palestinian Territories has long been extremely tense.

Nine Israelis and one Ukrainian woman have been killed in attacks by Palestinians since the beginning of this year.

In the same period, before Wednesday’s incident, 51 Palestinians had died. They were shot, for example, in clashes with the Israeli army or after their own attacks.

There are also repeated reports of violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians, Israeli activists and soldiers.

Israel conquered the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 1967. Today, more than 600,000 Israeli settlers live there. The Palestinians claim the territories for an independent state of Palestine with Arab East Jerusalem as its capital.