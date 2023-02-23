Best of the West: Mountain West, Pac-12 and WCC tracking for at least seven combined NCAA bids and perhaps eight (or nine)

By Jon Wilner Bay Area News Group

Welcome to the final edition of Best of the West for the 2022-23 season – or should we say, the final standard edition.

Next week, the Hotline will eschew the rankings and offer predictions for the West Coast Conference tournament, which begins March 2.

The following week, we’ll game out the Pac-12 and Mountain West tournaments and peek ahead to Selection Sunday.

Our current projections for NCAA Tournament bids are as follows:

WCC (two): Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s

Pac-12 (three): Arizona, UCLA and USC

MW (three): San Diego State, Boise State and Nevada

On the outskirts of the bubble: New Mexico, Oregon, Utah and Utah State

Here we go, one last time …

(Records and NET rankings through Wednesday)

1. UCLA (23-4/14-2 Pac-12)

Last week: 1

NET ranking: 4

Comment: In our view, the Bruins must beat Arizona twice, in the regular-season finale and the conference championship, to receive serious consideration for a No. 1 seed in the NCAAs.

2. Arizona (24-4/13-4 Pac-12)

Last week: 2

NET ranking: 11

Comment: Good time to remind fans that conference affiliation and finish have zero bearing on NCAA seeds or regional placement.

3. Saint Mary’s (24-5/13-1 WCC)

Last week: 3

NET ranking: 8

Comment: To be considered a trap game, the opponent must have teeth. On the road, UoP can’t do much more than try to gum the Gaels into submission.

4. Gonzaga (23-5/12-2 WCC)

Last week: 4

NET ranking: 10

Comment: Prediction: The Zags will win their regular-season finale in blowout fashion. (Psst: They play Chicago State next week.)

5. San Diego State (22-5/13-2 MW)

Last week: 5

NET ranking: 16

Comment: The record looks better by the week, but the Aztecs don’t have enough Quadrant I wins to climb as high as a No. 4 seed.

6. USC (19-8/11-5 Pac-12)

Last week: 7

NET ranking: 54

Comment: We have no evidence to support the theory that it’s better to play Colorado first on the Mountain swing. But we have no evidence to refute it, either.

7. Boise State (22-6/12-3 MW)

Last week: 8

NET ranking: 23

Comment: Not difficult to envision the Broncos beating SDSU in Boise next week to pull even in the MW race, then losing their finale at Utah State to finish second.

8. Nevada (21-7/11-4 MW)

Last week: 6

NET ranking: 32

Comment: Ladies and gentlemen, may we introduce the Coach of the Year in the Mountain West, Mr. Steve Alford …

9. Utah State (22-7/11-5 MW)

Last week: NR

NET ranking: 31

Comment: Hold on, we’re being told Mr. Ryan Odom would like a word.

10. Utah Valley (21-6/12-2 WAC)

Last week: NR

NET ranking: 78

Comment: Meanwhile, UVU’s fourth-year coach, Mark Madsen, is building a solid resume in case there are any vacancies in the Pac-12.