Coeur d’Alene man killed in single vehicle crash on Wednesday night
Feb. 23, 2023 Updated Thu., Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:08 a.m.
A Coeur d’Alene man died Wednesday night after driving his car off State Highway 97 in Kootenai County, according to the Idaho State Police.
The driver, who was 33 years old, was travelling northbound on Highway 97 in a Tesla sedan at about 10 p.m. when he drove off the roadway and went down a steep embankment.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Police said he was wearing his seatbelt.
The Idaho State Police are investigating the crash.
