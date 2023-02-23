The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Fire damages Hillyard apartment building units

Feb. 23, 2023 Updated Thu., Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:24 p.m.

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A fire caused minor damage to multiple apartment units Thursday morning in Hillyard.

The fire at the Agnes Kehoe Place apartments, 5313 N. Regal St., was reported shortly before 6 a.m., according to a Spokane Fire Department news release.

Initial reports indicated the fire started from a battery-operated device that came into contact with a mattress in one of the units, firefighters said. A sprinkler in the unit extinguished the fire. No one was injured.

Residents were evacuated to a community room for warmth in the 9-degree weather, and some were displaced.

The fire department is investigating the blaze.

