Fire damages Hillyard apartment building units

A fire caused minor damage to multiple apartment units Thursday morning in Hillyard.

The fire at the Agnes Kehoe Place apartments, 5313 N. Regal St., was reported shortly before 6 a.m., according to a Spokane Fire Department news release.

Initial reports indicated the fire started from a battery-operated device that came into contact with a mattress in one of the units, firefighters said. A sprinkler in the unit extinguished the fire. No one was injured.

Residents were evacuated to a community room for warmth in the 9-degree weather, and some were displaced.

The fire department is investigating the blaze.