Fire damages Hillyard apartment building units
Feb. 23, 2023 Updated Thu., Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:24 p.m.
A fire caused minor damage to multiple apartment units Thursday morning in Hillyard.
The fire at the Agnes Kehoe Place apartments, 5313 N. Regal St., was reported shortly before 6 a.m., according to a Spokane Fire Department news release.
Initial reports indicated the fire started from a battery-operated device that came into contact with a mattress in one of the units, firefighters said. A sprinkler in the unit extinguished the fire. No one was injured.
Residents were evacuated to a community room for warmth in the 9-degree weather, and some were displaced.
The fire department is investigating the blaze.
