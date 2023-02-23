GameDay replay: A look back at the previous five times Gonzaga basketball was featured on the ESPN show

By Justin Reed The Spokesman-Review

ESPN’s College GameDay brings out the maniacal in fans.

With creative signs and rowdy students and cheerleaders, GameDay is seen less as a buttoned-up show and more like a lively, tailgate-style party.

A staple of college athletics, the basketball version – which debuted in 2005 – is a spinoff of the original GameDay show that was introduced for football in 1987.

Rece Davis hosted the debut on Jan. 25, 2005 at the University of Connecticut, taking the lead for the first four episodes of of the inaugural season. Chris Fowler took over for the final four weekends of the first season, but Davis returned as host in 2006 and has been in that position since.

Davis will be behind the GameDay desk on the Kennel floor come Saturday morning.

He is currently bookended Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and LaPhonso Ellis.

Gonzaga has been featured five times on the premier college basketball show – with Saturday’s Saint Mary showdown being its sixth time taking part in the festivities and third time as host.

Memphis, Syracuse and Virginia have each appeared six times on the show.

Duke and North Carolina lead with 27 appearances apiece – with their rivalry series featured 17 times.

Adam Morrison gets the crowd off their feet with one of several late three-pointers, Saturday 2-11-06, against Stanford in Spokane. BRIAN PLONKA The Spokesman-Review (BRIAN PLONKA)

February 11, 2006

No. 5 Gonzaga 80, Stanford 76: The Bulldogs first took the GameDay spotlight against the Cardinal at home. It was the 13th iteration of the show and the first-ever trip to a mid-major.

Davis, Bilas, Digger Phelps and Andy Katz made that trip as the show began with talk of Adam Morrison and his mustache, showing his highlights for the opening 20 seconds.

The junior forward responded with 34 points, including 12 in the final three minutes as the fifth-ranked Bulldogs escaped with an 80-76 win over the Cardinal.

J.P. Batista added 24 points, going 10-for-17 from the field.

Chris Hernandez led Stanford with 17 points in 22 minutes.

With the win, GU extended its then nation-leading home winning streak to 36.

“It felt like an NCAA tournament game,” head coach Mark Few said after the game. “It felt like the whole world was focused on us.”

GameDay can do that.

Memphis guard Antonio Anderson races past the Gonzaga bench and is fouled by Demetri Goodson, February 7, 2009 in the Spokane Arena. DAN PELLE The Spokesman-Review (Dan Pelle)

February 8, 2009

No. 14 Memphis 68, No. 18 Gonzaga 50: While GameDay was back at the McCarthy Athletic Center, the game itself was hosted by the Spokane Arena as part of the Ronald McDonald Charities Classic.

The larger venue did nothing to distract John Calipari – who was in his final season for Memphis – and the Tigers who were hungry to continue their dominance over the Bulldogs.

In their fourth-straight win over GU, Memphis controlled every facet of this contest.

Freshman Tyreke Evans scored 22 points and Robert Dozier added 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The Zags’ 50 points were a season low and 29 points below their season average. Josh Heytvelt, the team’s leading scorer was held to 11 points, Matt Bouldin just six and Jeremy Pargo two.

Micah Downs came off the bench to score a team-high 13 points, but Memphis was too much for the Bulldogs to handle.

“They dominated us in every phase of the game,” Few said. “We didn’t have an answer for them.”

Gonzaga center Robert Sacre, left, strips the ball from Butler guard Jackson Aldridge as guard David Stockton (11) moves in during the second half of their NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2011, in the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. COLIN MULVANY colinm@spokesman (COLIN MULVANY)

January 19, 2013

No. 6 Butler 64, No. 13 Gonzaga 63: In what will be remembered as the Roosevelt Jones’ game winner, Gonzaga seemingly had the game in hand, up one with 3.5 seconds remaining.

David Stockton – son of NBA Hall-of-Famer John Stockton – just had to inbound the ball to the tallest player on the court: the almost 7-foot center Kelly Olynyk.

Instead, the airmailed pass landed in the arms of Jones who raced down the court and tossed up a floater from the elbow over Olynyk for the buzzer beater.

With Dick Vitale screaming, “Oh, oh, oh,” the Zags avoided the onrushing Butler student storming the court of Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“I’ve never consistently seen anyone make so many floaters from 10 to 12 feet,” Few said of Jones’ history of unconventional shots.

Jones finished with 20 points for the Brad Stevens-coached team.

Leading Gonzaga, who saw its six-game win streak snapped, was Elias Harris and Sam Dower with 20 points apiece. Olynyk had 14 points.

February 8, 2014

No. 24 Memphis 60, No. 23 Gonzaga 54: In one of the larger collapses in Bulldog history, Memphis scored the final 10 points and erased a 12-point second half deficit to upset the Zags at home in front of a sold-out FedEx Forum.

“We just didn’t execute and didn’t do a good job making plays,” Few said.

Kevin Pangos, the team’s leading scorer, hit a jumper to make it 54-50 with 3:20 remaining, his seventh and final point of the game.

It was the Bulldogs’ first attempt at a ranked opponent that season and they couldn’t capitalize.

“Big time,” Pangos said. “We blew a golden opportunity.”

Chris Crawford and Michael Dixon Jr. led the Tigers, each scoring 11 points.

Memphis head coach Josh Pastner spent the week prepping to defend the Zags from behind the arc.

The Tigers did just that, holding one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country (42%), to only 2-of-16 from behind the arc.

Sam Dower Jr. had 18 points to lead Gonzaga while Przemek Karnowski and Gerald Coleman added 12.

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Silas Melson (0) drives the ball against St. Mary’s Gaels guard Tanner Krebs (00) during the second half of the game at McKeon Pavilion. The Gonzaga Bulldogs defeated the St. Mary’s Gaels with a score of 74-64. (Courtesy Gonzaga Athletics)

February 11, 2017

No. 1 Gonzaga 74, No. 18 Saint Mary’s 64: In the Gaels’ only GameDay appearance – until Saturday – the Bulldogs went into Moraga and won their 18th-straight game by double digits en route to win No. 26 out of 26.

The Zags had four games remaining to finish the regular season undefeated, but a loss to BYU on senior night spoiled that aspiration.

It was the first time Saint Mary’s has hosted a No. 1 team since 1955 when Bill Russell and San Francisco headed east to Moraga.

Four Bulldogs reached double figures with Karnowski scoring 19, Johnathan Williams had 17 and Nigel Williams-Goss added 14.

Jack Landale was the only consistent performer that night for Saint Mary’s, as he went for 24 points while no other Gael hit 10 points.

“There was a lot of hype about this game,” Karnowski said. “We knew we had to come here and play aggressive.”

As it was six years ago, the game on Saturday promises massive fanfare, with the GameDay party starting at 7 a.m. with the doors to the Kennel opening at 6 a.m.

It will only be the 11th matchup in 112 chances between the two teams with both ranked inside the AP Top-25.