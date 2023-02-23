Joe Dombrowski is a Seattle comic who is more comfortable performing in Spokane

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

Joe Dombrowski lives in Seattle, but the veteran comic is most at home in Spokane. “I have no ties to the city, but I connect more with Spokane than I do with Seattle as a comic,” Dombrowski said while calling from his Seattle home.

The veteran comic isn’t blowing smoke. Dombrowski came of age in a blue-collar neighborhood in Detroit.

“A lot of the people in Spokane grew up like I did,” Dombrowski said. “They can relate. My mom was a nurse and my dad worked at an Air Force base. We’re not fancy people. When I perform here in Seattle, I’m usually in front of a lot of tech people who are from a different world. But Spokane can relate to me. What I love about Spokane is that they can take a joke, and I’m allowed to joke there. When I perform in Spokane, I don’t have to hold back. There’s nothing greater for a comedian to perform and never have to be apologetic.”

Dombrowski, 33, who will perform Friday and Saturday at the Spokane Comedy Club, will deliver material that will be part of his first television special, which he will record next month.

Expect Dombrowski to wax about what it was like to be a kindergarten teacher for a decade and his upcoming wedding.

“Working with young children is fascinating,” Dombrowski said. “Each day is very different. I loved it and it was hilarious at times.”

“Mr. Feeny,” from “Boy Meets World,” played by the underrated William Daniels of “St. Elsewhere” fame, is the teacher Dombrowski said he was most like during his tenure. “Just like Mr. Feeny, the students could have fun but I ran a tight ship,” Dombrowski said.

Over the past few months Dombrowski has been knee deep figuring out his wedding celebration. “There is so much to talk about since I got engaged and I’m figuring things out,” Dombrowski said. “I’ve turned into Bridezilla. It’s crazy.”

So is the cost of a wedding. “Tell me about it,” Dombrowski said. “To afford our wedding I’ll have to book a dozen more weekends of stand-up. How does anyone afford a wedding?”

To avoid thinking about all of the details and cost of his upcoming nuptials, Dombrowski likes to relax with his dog. “I think people can relate to that,” Dombrowski said. “My dog is a huge part of my life.”

His pooch is so significant that Dombrowski, who normally flies to Spokane, is opting to drive across the state with his lone dependent. Just don’t expect to see canine comedy. “My dog will probably be hanging in the green room when I perform,” Dombrowski said. “I’m really excited about bringing him to town since there is so much to do outdoors. That’s another reason I love Spokane, but what is most significant to me is I’m most relaxed onstage in Spokane. I also appreciate that I have a large audience there. My shows there this weekend are all almost sold out. It’s a loose environment, and it’s always cathartic when I perform in Spokane. There’s no other city like it for me.”

After Dombrowski gets hitched, he plans to have children.

“It’s evident that I love kids since I taught kindergarten for 10 years,” Dombrowski said. “That will be the next phase of my life, and I’ll have so much new material.”