Letters for Feb. 22, 2023

Principled slumber

The Republican Party swears they will never be “woke.” So, their plan for America’s future is to remain asleep at the wheel. There is an old saying that goes, “Lead, follow, or get out of the way.” The GOP chooses a fourth option: nap.

Daniel Peterson

Coeur d’Alene

Homelessness

Driving down Mission Avenue through the Gonzaga University district and pushing eastward, you can observe the new City Line bus stops with their jazzy electronic signs and overhanging covered rest areas.

Hmm, I wonder how much this cost Spokane taxpayers? Don’t we already have STA?

Also along this route and everywhere you happen to be driving in the Lilac City, you can find people, great and small, friend and foe, male and female, making their way along the same busy paths, leading somewhere, I always wonder.

It seems to me that if I was an elected city official, I wouldn’t be dumping hard earned tax payer money into a system that already exists. My main concern would be lending a helping hand to those that need it. There are many vacant businesses that could be used for just this task. Resource areas that could be put together to enable those who are down on their luck to get back on their feet in a positive direction.

I, being a taxpayer, would support this happily. It would be nice for a change to actually see my tax dollars being put to good use.

Jeanie Smith

Nine Mile Falls

Socialized medicine

I don’t understand the objections to socialized medicine. I hope it isn’t because some want medical care to be profitable and make them rich. We need public schools and public health care because everyone needs an education and health care, whether they can afford it or not!

Candy Frankel

Spokane

Unbalanced journalism

The puff piece on the front page of the Feb. 18 paper detailing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s visit to our region is an example of ridiculously unbalanced reporting. Any expectations I formerly had of balanced journalism from your paper is now gone. Thanks for making it crystal clear where your editors and publisher stand on journalistic content. Unbiased, balanced news is obviously been shown the door by The Spokesman-Review, what a sad state of affairs.

Shame on you.

Heidi Peterson

Spokane

The big lie

Thank God that the Dominion voting systems filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News that revealed Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingram all knew that the lies about election fraud were false. They were afraid to tell their viewers the truth because they knew that their viewers wanted to believe the lie of election fraud because they wanted to believe the election of Donald Trump was stolen from them. Fox News was also afraid that these viewers would leave them and the Fox stock would fall. The Fox hosts ridiculed Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and the pillow guy behind their backs because they thought that the one-third of the American viewers who consume Fox News were so stupid they wouldn’t catch on and they could get away with it.

I know it’s hard for Republicans to admit that they have been scammed by the world’s biggest liar, Donald Trump. They need to move on and maybe put someone up for election that will tell the truth and be honest with the people then they might have a chance. Pathological liars like Donald Trump and George Santos can’t tell the truth because they have to come up with a bigger lie to cover up the last lie. For example: the Georgia grand jury issued a statement that they were confident that there was no election fraud in their 2020 election. Donald Trump put out a tweet that said he was exonerated by the statement from the Georgia grand jury.

Rick Johnson

Spokane