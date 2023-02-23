This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

“Spare,” by Prince Harry. (Random House/TNS) (Courtesy of Random House/Random House/TNS)

Feb. 23, 2023 Updated Fri., Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:25 a.m.

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

2. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

3. “Someone Else’s Shoes,” Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)

4. “Encore in Death: An Eve Dallas Novel,” J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

5. “The Boys from Biloxi,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

6. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

7. “The House in the Pines,” Ana Reyes (Dutton)

8. “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King (Scribner)

9. “The House of Wolves,” James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)

10. “Mad Honey,” Jennifer Finney Boylan and Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

Nonfiction

1. “Spare,” Prince Harry (Random House)

2. “8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go,” Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)

3. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

4. “The Lives We Actually Have: 100 Blessings for Imperfect Days,” Jessica Richie and Kate Bowler (Convergent)

5. “Rise of the Fourth Reich: Confronting COVID Fascism with a New Nuremberg Trial, So This Never Happens Again,” Steve Deace and Daniel Horowitz (Post Hill)

6. “Walk the Blue Line,” James Patterson and Matt Eversmann (Little, Brown)

7. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” Michelle Obama (Crown)

8. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

9. “The Power to Change: Mastering the Habits That Matter Most,” Craig Groeschel (Zondervan)

10. “Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love,” Mike Pompeo (Broadside)