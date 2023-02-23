The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 16° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Feb. 23, 2023 Updated Fri., Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:25 a.m.

“Spare,” by Prince Harry. (Random House/TNS) (Courtesy of Random House/Random House/TNS)

“Spare,” by Prince Harry. (Random House/TNS) (Courtesy of Random House/Random House/TNS)

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

2. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

3. “Someone Else’s Shoes,” Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)

4. “Encore in Death: An Eve Dallas Novel,” J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

5. “The Boys from Biloxi,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

6. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

7. “The House in the Pines,” Ana Reyes (Dutton)

8. “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King (Scribner)

9. “The House of Wolves,” James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)

10. “Mad Honey,” Jennifer Finney Boylan and Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

Nonfiction

1. “Spare,” Prince Harry (Random House)

2. “8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go,” Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)

3. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

4. “The Lives We Actually Have: 100 Blessings for Imperfect Days,” Jessica Richie and Kate Bowler (Convergent)

5. “Rise of the Fourth Reich: Confronting COVID Fascism with a New Nuremberg Trial, So This Never Happens Again,” Steve Deace and Daniel Horowitz (Post Hill)

6. “Walk the Blue Line,” James Patterson and Matt Eversmann (Little, Brown)

7. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” Michelle Obama (Crown)

8. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

9. “The Power to Change: Mastering the Habits That Matter Most,” Craig Groeschel (Zondervan)

10. “Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love,” Mike Pompeo (Broadside)

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.