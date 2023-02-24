College baseball: Gonzaga, Washington State both split Friday double headers

From staff reports

Gonzaga found late success in the first game and a late collapse in the second, splitting a doubleheader at GCU Ballpark in Phoenix on Friday.

Tommy Eisenstat led Gonzaga to its first win of the season in the opener, hitting a pinch-hit double in the 10th inning to score two runs and lead the Bulldogs past Ohio State 11-9.

The Bulldogs (1-5) fell apart in the second game against Grand Canyon, losing 13-4, after a pair of fielding errors by second baseman Mason Marenco sparked an 11-run eighth inning.

Gonzaga was ahead 4-2 over the Antelopes (4-2) entering the eighth.

The Bulldogs also surrendered a two-run homer to the Buckeyes (2-4) in the ninth inning to send the game into extras.

GU third baseman Cade McGee shined at the plate, going 6 for 9 with two home runs, two doubles, four RBIs and five runs scored on the day.

WSU splits pair in San Diego

Washington State regrouped from its first loss of the season with a 14-1 romp over San Diego State at the Tony Gwynn Classic in San Diego.

The Cougars (5-1) fell to UC Irvine 8-3 in the opener.

The Anteaters (5-0) pulled away in the eighth inning when Will Bermudez hit a two-run homer.

Jacob McKeon went 3 for 5 with a home run and five RBIs in WSU’s win over the Aztecs (0-5).

Whitworth’s weekend series postponed

Whitworth’s three-game series against Whitman on Saturday and Sunday in Walla Walla was postponed due to inclement weather.